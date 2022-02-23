COUNTY EXECUTIVE GEORGE LATIMER REFUTES FEARMONGERING BY MEDIA ABOUT WESTCHESTER CRIME RUNNING WILD WITH “JUST THE FACTS, MA’AM”

Hits: 28

Westchester County Executive George Latimer began his Crime Briefing this morning with this 1 minute video showing the blunt facts refuting national media and local media reports showing disturbing videos purporting to “prove” Westchester crime is up. It’s not. (Video Clip from the Crime Conference at 11:30 A.M. this morning.

WPCNR POLICE GAZETTE. Coverage of County Executive Latimer Crime Conference by John F. Bailey. February 23:

Westchester County Executive showed with FBI and New York State crime statistics today that contrary to media reporting locally and across the nation by television and print outlets, that Westchester residents can be assured Westchester is a very safe place to live. He showed all crime statistics except auto theft were down approximately 26%. He also placed the statistics into perspective in the following clips from from his live conference:

Mr. Latimer praised the Real Time computerized crime program initiated by the Westchester County Police and refuted the advocates who support “defunding the police.” The County Executive noted the diminished county crime statistics are a result of spending on the County Police. He explained in this clip: