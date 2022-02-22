STATE SENATORS STEWART-COUSINS AND MAYER CALL ON PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION TO STOP CON ED RATE HIKES IN WAKE OF WHOPPER BILLS IN DECEMBER AND JANUARY.

Hits: 20

WPCNR THE POWER STORY. Statement from State Senator Andrea Stewart Cousins (35th Senate District) and State Senator Shelley Mayer(37th Senate District. February 22, 2022:

State Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins and State Senator Shelley B. Mayer sent a joint letter today to Consolidated Edison and the Public Service Commission demanding that recent rate increases be suspended and other measures be taken to mitigate the impact of the dramatic jump seen in Con Edison ratepayers’ bills.

“We have grave concerns about the financial shock these high costs will have for our constituents and others across New York State,” said the Senators in their letter. “The rise in charges will result in serious challenges for many New Yorkers, particularly those already struggling to make ends meet.”

Recent spikes in energy prices coinciding with a planned rate increase approved by the Public Service Commission have resulted in some ratepayers’ bills more than doubling between December 2021 and January 2022. Both Senators had opposed the planned rate increase.

In the letter, the Senators said the “situation is unacceptable” and called on the Public Service Commission and Con Edison to take immediate action to provide relief to ratepayers.

“Both the Public Service Commission and Con Edison have a responsibility to ratepayers, and such dramatic and unexpected cost increases demand action on your part in order to fulfill that responsibility,” the Senators wrote.