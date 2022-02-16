1 NORTH BROADWAY, FORMER MERRILL LYNCH OFFICES AND 445 HAMILTON AVE SOLD FOR $105 MILLION, WESTFAIR COMMUNICATIONS REPORTS

Hits: 14

WPCNR MAIN STREET JOURNAL. February 16, 2022:

Westfair Communications reported this afternoon, that two signature buildings on Main Street one JUST a short stroll from City Hall on Main Street. The buildings are: One North Broadway formerly the home of Merrill Lynch and 445 Hamilton Avenue, overlooking North Broadway.

Peter Katz writing on the Westfair Communications website , https://westfaironline.com/145490/breaking-news-white-plains-plaza-sells-for-105m/ reported “the Business Journal learned this afternoon from the real estate services firm Newmark,. The buyer is a privately-held New York-based investment firm, Argent Ventures.

For the details go to the website https://westfaironline.com/145490/breaking-news-white-plains-plaza-sells-for-105m/