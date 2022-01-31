SUPPRESSION OF COVID IN WESTCHESTER SUSTAINED.

Hits: 18

4TH STRAIGHT WEEK OF DECLINE IN NEW CASES: FROM 25,294 JAN 2-9 TO 3,423 THE WEEK OF JAN 23-29. EXCELSIOR!

WPCNR CORONAVIRUS MONITOR. From the New York Covid Tracker. Commentary by John F. Bailey January 31, 2021:

The 321 new persons testing positive of 8,130 tested for covid Saturday throughout Westchester County brought the total new positives for the 7 days Sunday through Saturday to 3,423.

The combination of vaccine protection, extreme cold temperatures all week and the Friday-Saturday snow event all contributed to lowering the county daily positive case findings to an average of 489 new cases a day.

THE WPCNR COVID LOGBOOK: FOUR WEEKS OF COVID POSITIVE DECLINE

The ratio of the 16, 782 persons infected two weeks ago infecting other persons over 14 days was one person of those infected two weeks ago infecting .20 (point two zero) persons, well below the 1 to 1 sustained level of infections.

Westchester citizens with the misfortune of testing positive are not spreading it at a rate that increases the disease exponentially at this time.

The average percentage of Westchester residents testing positive daily for the week was 6.6%. The positive ratio of 3,423 positives found over 52,002 tests administered the 7 days from January 23 to 29 was 6.5%

The positives Saturday were the lowest levels since December 13, 2021 (292) , the beginning of the fourth wave or the start of the ‘Holiday Wave” from Thanksgiving through New Years Weekend, which began December 1, 2021 when there were 311.

The cases in the Mid-Hudson Region 7 Counties on Saturday were showing sustained decline in covid cases. New York City new positives (3,050) to the 9 Counties of Mid-Hudson and Long island Saturday Cases (1,864) was leading the 9 surrounding counties by little more than 1,000 cases.

The trend in covid is good.