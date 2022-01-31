APPELLATE COURT GRANTS FULL STAY OF NASSAU COUNTY COURT RULING THAT NY GOVERNOR’S MASK MANDATE IS “UNCONSTITUTIONAL” IN NEW YORK STATE. STATE IS GIVEN UNTIL MARCH 2 TO “PERFECT” APPEAL.

Hits: 0

WPCNR WHITE PLAINS LAW JOURNAL. From the White Plains City School District. January 31, 2022:

Children will be wearing masks to school until at least March 22, according to a ruling from the Appellate Court of Appeals, Second Department in Brooklyn. The interim ruling was distributed by White Plains Superintendent of Schools, Dr. Joseph Ricca this evening at 7:30 P.M.

New York State Governor Kathy Hochul issued this statement on the granting of the stay requested by the state:

“I commend the Appellate Division, Second Department for granting a full stay to keep our masking regulations in place for the duration of our appeal. My primary responsibility as Governor is to keep New Yorkers safe. Mask regulations keep our schools and businesses safe and open, protect vulnerable New Yorkers, and are critical tools as we work to get through this winter surge. Thanks to our efforts, including mask regulations, cases are declining and we are seeing major progress in the fight against COVID-19. I thank the Attorney General and her team for their defense of these common sense measures, and I am confident we will continue to prevail. We are committed to doing everything in our power to keep New Yorkers safe.”

The immediate impact is that masks will be worn until the Appellate Court hears arguments sometime in March which is a 4 week school month with no holidays.

If the court expedites the case for an early argument the decision may be made before April, May and June the fourth quarter of the school year. If the arguments are heard and the Appellate court either rules against the state or denies the school districts that filed the original case in Nassau County either party is sure to appeal it to the New York State Court of Appeals.

It is possible the case may not be decided until the school year ends.