SHOVELING ALL DONE? HAVE COCKTAILS TONIGHT OR COFFEE TOMORROW MORNING WITH WHITE PLAINS WEEK THE JAN. 28 REPORT. CLICK ON THE VIDEO > ARROW BELOW TO SEE IT INSTANTLY!

TONIGHT: THE IMPACT OF THE NYPD POLICE PATROLMEN

THE ARRESTS OF 11 PERSONS IN WESTCHESTER AND PUTNUM ON ILLEGAL HAND GUN DISTRIBUTION CHARGES

THE FADE OF COVID: GEORGE LATIMER’S COVID BRIEFING

NASSAU COUNTY COURT DECISION DISRUPTS WHITE PLAINS SCHOOL DISTRICT AND SUPERINTENDENT RICCA “SORTS IT OUT”

THE 1133 SOLAR PANEL INSTALLATION HEARING IS ON FEBRUARY 7

GEORGE LATIMER ANALYZES THE CHANGES IN BEHAVIOR WE HAVE TO MAKE IN HOW WE TREAT EACH OTHER.

20TH YEAR OF WHITE PLAINS WEEK CELEBRATED TONIGHT