548 WESTCHESTER RESIDENTS POSITIVE FOR COVID MONDAY. HIGHEST DAILY TOTAL SINCE JAN 14,2021.

WPCNR COVID ADVISORY. By John F. Bailey. From the New York State Covid Tracker. December 16, 2021:

New York State reported Wednesday evening that Westchester County suffered 548 more persons coming down with Coronavirus Monday of 9,448 tested giving Westchester the highest county positive percentage since April 6 of 2021 when 3.6% on Saturday April 3, when 383 tested positive pf 10,500 tested.

The number of positives is also 50% of the highest number of Westchester positives the entire year. On January 14, two weeks after New Years Eve, 1,100 persons tested positive. One year back on December 13 as the chart below shows, 594 persons tested positive and two weeks later started a spike in infections to the highest positives in one day all year:1,100.

Covid was spreading unstopped throughout the New York Metropolitan area. The counties that are infecting the most, are not enforcing the mask-up rule, and it showsl

Orange with 276 covid positive of 3,910 tested hit a 7.1% infection. They are in serious spread. . Rockland at 194 on 9,951 tests, had the best infection rate of the 7 mid-Hudson counties with 1.9%, still spreading though. Dutchess is having big spread, 6.3% postive infection rate, 153 positive of 2,442 tested. Ulster, Putmam and Sullivan are even in infections and have small populations but Ulster is infecting at 5.5% positive and Sullivan and Putnam, over 7%.

Long Island is flooded with covid.

Nassau and Suffolk reported 2,392 infections between them. Nassau had 1,080 Monday (7.6% infection rate). Suffolk 1,312, 9.4 infection rate.

New York City has now had more positives than the 9 counties surrounding it for 5 straight days.

The metropolitan area is in serious covid spread.