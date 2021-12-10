Hits: 0

WPCNR WHITE PLAINS LAW JOURNAL. December 10, 2021:

In a meeting last night, the Gedney Association voted unanimously to withdraw Issue 1 of their appeal suit awaiting a schedule date with the Appellate Division of the Second Department.

The reason: the former Ridgeway Country Club was confirmed sold after examination of the as yet unrecorded contract between the French American School of New York and Farrell Building Company of Bridgehampton, New York dated November 29, signed by both parties, selling the former club to Farr.el for $16.5 Million

Tonight on White Plains Week at 7:30 on FIOS channel 45 and Optimum ch. 76 (in White Plains, you can hear and see Mr. Seidel explaining why the 1st issue–failure to execute a thorough environmental review was moot, leading to the end of the French American School of New York to agree to eliminating continuing to litigate the “environmental issue.”

The Number 2 contention of the suit whether a restriction of a restrictive mandate prohibiting building an “institution” on the property may still be litigated on the highly sensitive matter of whether a mandate attached to the property must have eternal priority over future development abilities to develop their property. A ruling striking down a mandate because it prohibits desired plans for a property would create a legal precedent that would have wide ranging impact in the state.

It is not known whether the No 2, restrict mandate challenge by the French American City and the City of White Plains will still be pursued.

This morning Mr. Seidel confirmed the vote on the withdrawal of the No. 1 Issue–the environmental issue:

“Unanimous consent!!!

Action #1 is OVER!!!!!!!!!!!!

I’m preparing the papers for signtaure and then to the Court.

Not a word from Claudia Jaffe. that’s ok – she doesn’t need me or us.- she has an issue ripe for being a “framed issue”.

I’ll send an email to the Court in a few advising them the Stip is coming.

WP CITIZENS PREVAIL OVER WRONGHEADED CITY MOVE…AGAIN!“