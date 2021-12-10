FBI CHARGES PHARMACIST WITH ACCEPTING KICKBACKS AND $30 MILLION IN FALSE PRESCRIPTION CLAIMS FROM MEDICARE TO BENEFIT FLORIDA HEALTH CARE COMPANY

Hits: 17

WPCNR FBI WIRE. From the Federal Bureau of Investigation. December 7, 2021:

ON DECEMBER 7, , in federal court in Brooklyn, an indictment was unsealed charging Bruce Snipas, the owner and pharmacist-in-charge of B&E Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“B&E”) in Rego Park, New York, with conspiracy to make false statements in health care matters, making false statements in health care matters and conspiracy to violate the Anti-Kickback Statute. Snipas was arrested and arraigned the afternoon of December 7 before United States Magistrate Judge Robert M. Levy. The defendant was released on a $150,000 bond.

Breon Peace, United States Attorney for the Eastern District of New York and Michael J. Driscoll, Assistant Director-in-Charge, Federal Bureau of Investigation, New York Field Office (FBI), announced the arrest and charges.

“As alleged, the defendant, a pharmacist and health care professional, engaged in a fraudulent scheme to take advantage of the Medicaid program and profit by accepting hundreds of thousands of dollars in kickbacks,” stated United States Attorney Peace. “This Office is committed to protecting the integrity of government programs, including health insurance programs like Medicaid that benefit the district’s most vulnerable residents.” United States Attorney Peace also thanked the United States Department of Health and Human Services, Office of Inspector General and the Department of Defense, Office of Inspector General.

“Snipas, as alleged, received hundreds of thousands of dollars in kickbacks while helping a health care company cover up their processing of fraudulent claims totaling more than $30 million. The FBI will continue our efforts to protect government-sponsored programs that exist to serve the interests of those within our community who need them most and private insurance programs that are adversely affected by this type of fraud,” stated FBI Assistant Director-in-Charge Driscoll.

As alleged in the indictment, from approximately April 2015 to February 2018, Snipas conspired with a Florida-based health care company (the “Health Care Company”) to conceal the Health Care Company’s involvement in processing over $30 million in fraudulently obtained prescription claims by B&E from various health care programs, including New York Medicaid. Snipas repeatedly made false claims to Federal and State regulators and pharmacy boards concealing the Health Care Company’s involvement in the operations of B&E. In exchange for assisting the Health Care Company in processing the prescriptions through B&E, Snipas received approximately $650,000 in kickbacks from the Health Care Company.

The charges in the indictment are allegations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

The case is being handled by the Office’ Health Care Fraud Task Force. Assistant United States Attorneys Erin E. Argo and Brian Morris are in charge of the prosecution.

The Defendant :

BRUCE SNIPAS

Age: 68

West Islip, New York

E.D.N.Y. Docket No. 21-CR-605 (MKB)