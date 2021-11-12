Hits: 15

WPCNR CORONAVIRUS BULLETIN. By John F. Bailey November 12, 2021.

The 9 suburban counties surrounding New York City including all 5 boroughs reported more new covid infections than New York City with —

164 new cases in Orange County, 140 in Westchester (highest in 7 days for Westchester), 77 in Dutchess, 75 in Ulster County, 35 in Sullivan County and 17 in Putnam

Nassau and Suffolk new Covid positives are the most serious outbreak counties: 476 new covid cases Wednesday in Suffolk County a positive infection rate of 3.5%, (1.1 considered stable), and Nassau County with 329, a positive infection rate of 2.5%

No explanation yet from the state on the possible causes of this outbreak. This is the second time in one week the 9 counties have recorded more new covid cases than all five New York City boroughs, Bronx, Manhattan, Brooklyn Queens and Staten Island. Last Thursday the suburban counties had more cases than NYC.

On Thursday, November 4, Mid-Hudson infections plus Nassau-Suffok new infects of covid surpassed New York City new cases by 930 to 893 . The 9 counties have keeping within about a 100 of NYC totals the last 6 days but increased substantally Wednesday. The authorities have to watch this and citizens should take heed and mask up and get your first, second and booster shot, if eligible.