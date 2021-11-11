INTERVIEWS WITH VETERANS

Hits: 15

Interviews with 150 Greenburgh veterans (most of World War II and the Korean conflict) will air on Greenburgh public access TV non stop on Veterans day until 6 AM Monday morning.

The living history interviews will play on channel 76 on Optimum and channel 35 on FIOS. Each of the interviews is about half an hour and contain footage from the wars the Greenburgh heroes fought in. Some of the veterans who were interviewed have sadly passed. But, their contributions to our democracy will never be forgotten. It’s important that we give thanks to their bravery and patriotism.

These living history tapes air every Memorial Day and Veterans Day and on weekends before or after the holiday and can also be streamed on the town website. The interviews were conducted during the past dozen years.

VETERANS DAY CEREMONY IN HARTSDALE TODAY -2 PM DeSanti Plaza

Dedication WOMENS VETERANS PEACE GARDEN–Greenburgh Library, Saturday 11 AM.

PAUL FEINER

Greenburgh Town Supervisor