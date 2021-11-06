Hits: 17

WPCNR GOVERNOR KATHY HOCHUL’S CORONAVIRUS REPORT, WITH INSIGHT INTO WHAT FIGURES SHOW IN TRENDS By WPCNR. November 5, 2021 (EDITED):

“With our newly released guidance today for medical professionals and website with resources for parents and guardians, we are not wasting any time in helping administer the vaccine to children five to 11 years old,” Governor Hochul said. “We must work together to finally beat this pandemic by wearing our masks, washing our hands, and getting our shots, so that we can all enjoy a happy and healthy holiday season.”

New Yorkers looking to schedule vaccine appointments for 5-11-year-old children are encouraged to contact their child’s pediatrician, family physician, county health departments, Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs), rural health centers, or pharmacies that may be administering the vaccine for this age group.

Parents and guardians can visit vaccines.gov, text their ZIP code to 438829, or call 1-800-232-0233 to find nearby locations. Make sure that the provider offers the Pfizer-BioNTechCOVID-19 vaccine, as the other COVID-19 vaccines are not yet authorized for this age group. Visit our new website for parents and guardians for new information, frequently asked questions and answers, and resources specifically designed for parents and guardians of this age group.

EDITOR NOTES ON LOCAL TRENDS: THE MID-HUDSON REGION of Dutchess, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester counties AND Nassau and Suffolk Counties surpassed the number of new infections in the 5 boroughs of New York City, displaying a provocative surge in new cases Thursday.

Westchester had 98 new cases, but was surpassed for the first time in the second wave of covid (beginning in July) by Orange County reporting 101 new cases, Rockland County reporting 81. Dutchess close behind at 64 new cases. The sharp upward trend in the northern most counties in Westchester showing a possible strong surge in new cases in those counties could happen within the next two weeks.

The new Covid Infections in the 9 counties surrounding all of New York City surpassed the number of the city’s new cases,

The highest number of new cases Thursday was in in Nassau County on Long Island with 243 new cases of covid reported Thursday and Suffolk County with 360 new test positives in one day Thursday. The 603 cases in 2 counties Nassau and Suffolk, almost doubled the 327 new cases Thursday in the 7 counties in the Mid-Hudson region.

The number of new cases in the 9 counties on one day, November 4, 930 surpassed the number of new cases in New York City, 930 in



Friday’s data is summarized briefly below:



· Test Results Reported – 189,162

· Total Positive – 4,775 (98 in Westchester)

· Percent Positive – 2.52% (1.2% in Westchester)

· 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 2.37% (Westchester, .92%)

· Patient Hospitalization – 1,861 (-27)

· Patients Newly Admitted – 225

· Patients in ICU – 396 (-17)

· Patients in ICU with Intubation – 230 (-11)

· Total Discharges – 209,373 (+222)

· New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 32

· Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 45,728

The Health Electronic Response Data System is a NYS DOH data source that collects confirmed daily death data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes and adult care facilities only.

· Total NY deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 58,181

This daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data reported by NYS DOH and NYC to the CDC includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice and other settings.

· Total vaccine doses administered – 27,542,110

· Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 74,268

· Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 512,283

· Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 84.6%

· Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 76.9%

· Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 88.0%

· Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 79.0%

· Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 71.7%

· Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 65.1%

· Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 74.7%

· Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 67.0%



Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGION Tuesday, November 2, 2021 Wednesday,November 3, 2021 Thursday, November 4, 2021 Capital Region 3.79% 3.77% 4.03% Central New York 4.27% 4.36% 4.52% Finger Lakes 5.45% 5.71% 5.90% Long Island 2.16% 2.22% 2.33% Mid-Hudson 1.73% 1.72% 1.86% Mohawk Valley 4.59% 4.60% 4.66% New York City 0.98% 1.00% 1.04% North Country 5.36% 5.36% 5.43% Southern Tier 3.22% 3.14% 3.06% Western New York 5.62% 5.81% 5.92% Statewide 2.22% 2.30% 2.37%



Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

BOROUGH Tuesday, November 2, 2021 Wednesday,November 3, 2021 Thursday, November 4, 2021 Bronx 0.84% 0.88% 0.87% Kings 1.15% 1.20% 1.23% New York 0.73% 0.70% 0.77% Queens 0.97% 1.03% 1.11% Richmond 1.39% 1.37% 1.35%



Yesterday, 4,775 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 2,556,407. A geographic breakdown is as follows:



County Total Positive New Positive Albany 31,992 77 Allegany 5,080 41 Broome 25,720 121 Cattaraugus 8,416 55 Cayuga 8,999 24 Chautauqua 13,041 69 Chemung 11,551 45 Chenango 4,905 26 Clinton 7,175 41 Columbia 5,170 13 Cortland 5,641 17 Delaware 3,771 20 Dutchess 36,285 64 Erie 111,012 454 Essex 2,583 25 Franklin 4,569 23 Fulton 6,822 43 Genesee 7,501 51 Greene 4,560 20 Hamilton 467 2 Herkimer 7,247 37 Jefferson 9,680 65 Lewis 3,785 16 Livingston 6,117 39 Madison 6,581 40 Monroe 87,760 315 Montgomery 6,338 13 Nassau 217,281 243 Niagara 25,165 116 NYC 1,102,711 893 Oneida 29,829 113 Onondaga 54,461 186 Ontario 9,944 53 Orange 58,783 101 Orleans 4,719 52 Oswego 12,435 40 Otsego 4,803 16 Putnam 12,698 21 Rensselaer 15,562 72 Rockland 53,959 81 Saratoga 21,366 84 Schenectady 17,529 49 Schoharie 2,426 11 Schuyler 1,662 11 Seneca 2,845 12 St. Lawrence 11,333 62 Steuben 10,795 52 Suffolk 243,659 360 Sullivan 8,764 19 Tioga 5,522 43 Tompkins 6,748 25 Ulster 17,687 32 Warren 5,958 45 Washington 5,090 45 Wayne 8,756 53 Westchester 144,776 98 Wyoming 4,622 24 Yates 1,751 7



Yesterday, 32 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total compiled through HERDS to 45,728. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

County New Deaths Broome 2 Cattaraugus 1 Chautauqua 2 Cortland 2 Essex 1 Fulton 1 Herkimer 1 Jefferson 1 Kings 1 Manhattan 1 Monroe 3 Montgomery 1 Niagara 1 Onondaga 4 Orleans 1 Oswego 1 Queens 2 Schenectady 1 Schuyler 1 Steuben 1 Suffolk 1 Tompkins 1 Wayne 1



All New York State mass vaccination sites are open to eligible New Yorkers aged 12 years and older for walk-in vaccination on a first-come, first-serve basis. People who would prefer to schedule an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site can do so on the Am I Eligible App or by calling 1-833-NYS-4-VAX. People may also contact their local health department, pharmacy, doctor or hospital to schedule appointments where vaccines are available, or visit vaccines.gov to find information on vaccine appointments near them.

Yesterday, 13,511 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 12,578 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:

People with at least one vaccine dose People with complete vaccine series Region Cumulative

Total Increase over past 24 hours Cumulative

Total Increase over past 24 hours Capital Region 769,148 706 707,479 433 Central New York 597,207 286 555,611 327 Finger Lakes 782,392 503 730,674 420 Long Island 1,947,678 2,242 1,740,970 1,469 Mid-Hudson 1,506,506 1,318 1,340,134 1,012 Mohawk Valley 300,516 220 279,347 226 New York City 6,963,805 7,102 6,247,389 7,555 North Country 278,683 238 252,668 258 Southern Tier 400,414 265 370,220 289 Western New York 860,012 631 793,137 589 Statewide 14,406,361 13,511 13,017,629 12,578

The COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker Dashboard is available to update New Yorkers on the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine. The New York State Department of Health requires vaccinating facilities to report all COVID-19 vaccine administration data within 24 hours; the vaccine administration data on the dashboard is updated daily to reflect the most up-to-date metrics in the state’s vaccination effort. New York State Department of Health-reported data from NYSIIS and CIR differs slightly from federally-reported data, which is inclusive of federally-administered doses and other minor differences. Both numbers are included in the release above.