COVID WESTCHESTER –NEW CASES HIT 215 TUESDAY 3.3% OF 6,515 TEST POSITIVE- 1ST BREAK OVER 200 SINCE APRIL 21 WHEN COVID WAS IN SHARP DECLINE. IS WESTCHESTER CLIMBING BACK UP THE COVID MOUNTAIN? WESTCHESTER IS SPREADING FASTER THAN 4 NEW YORK CITY BOROUGHS. NASSAU AND SUFFOLK COUNTIES OUT OF CONTROL, APPROACHING 400 NEW POSITIVES A DAY.

WPCNR COVID BULLETIN Today’s New York State Covid Tracker reports yesterday August 10, produced the most positive tests since April 21, 2021 this spring when 216 positives were reported. On Tuesday, 6,515 were tested and 215 tested positive it was the first time in the current coronavirus “Third Wave” that daily cases have gone over 200 in the current wave of infection afflicting the county. Figuring that 215 people have potential to give covid to 7 persons, this could mean in two weeks Westchester could see another 1,505 new cases. The infection has gone up to 3.3% compared to 3% Monday.

Governor Andrew Cuomo released this Covid statement this afternoon:


Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combatting COVID-19.

“As our numbers tick upward, it is more important now than ever that New Yorkers who are unvaccinated get their shot,” Governor Cuomo said. “The Delta variant is relentless and the best way to keep yourself and your loved ones safe is to get vaccinated. The vaccine is free, effective and accessible for those looking to get theirs as soon as possible.”
 
Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

·         Test Results Reported – 145,311
·         Total Positive – 4,150
·         Percent Positive – 2.86%
·         7-Day Average Percent Positive – 3.01%
·         Patient Hospitalization – 1,367 (+22)
·         Patients Newly Admitted – 224
·         Patients in ICU – 288 (+25)
·         Patients in ICU with Intubation – 114 (+8)
·         Total Discharges – 188,172 (+203)
·         Deaths – 15
·         Total Deaths – 43,184
·         Total vaccine doses administered – 22,702,548
·         Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 42,956
·         Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 302,962
·         Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 73.9%
·         Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 67.7%

·         Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 76.8%

·         Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 69.4%

·         Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 62.0%
·         Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 56.5%

·         Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 64.5%

·         Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 57.9%

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

RegionSunday, August 8, 2021Monday, August 9, 2021Tuesday, August 10, 2021
Capital Region4.37%4.38%4.43%
Central New York3.93%4.02%3.98%
Finger Lakes3.73%3.96%4.19%
Long Island3.59%3.57%3.60%
Mid-Hudson2.98%3.05%3.11%
Mohawk Valley3.53%3.76%3.77%
New York City2.61%2.60%2.61%
North Country2.99%3.09%3.10%
Southern Tier2.99%3.08%3.17%
Western New York3.14%3.13%3.19%
Statewide2.96%2.97%3.01%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Borough in NYCSunday, August 8, 2021Monday, August 9, 2021Tuesday, August 10, 2021
Bronx2.70%2.64%2.77%
Kings2.68%2.71%2.59%
New York2.17%2.12%2.16%
Queens2.63%2.61%2.68%
Richmond3.62%3.68%3.77%

Yesterday, 4,150 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 2,170,516. A geographic breakdown is as follows. Westchester County with an infection rate of 3.3% yesterday now is higher in percentage of persons getting infected with Covid than The Bronx, Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens, but below Richmond County (3.77%).

NASSAU AND SUFFOLK COUNTIES, WITH 368 AND 380 INFECTIONS RESPECTIVELY, HAVE ALMOST DOUBLE THE NUMBER OF NEW INFECTIONS A DAY THAN WESTCHESTER COUNTY.
  

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany25,56555
Allegany3,6116
Broome19,07427
Cattaraugus5,85212
Cayuga6,54410
Chautauqua9,1189
Chemung7,94014
Chenango3,64414
Clinton4,9263
Columbia4,1817
Cortland4,0265
Delaware2,50212
Dutchess30,46990
Erie91,690114
Essex1,6606
Franklin2,6155
Fulton4,5256
Genesee5,4916
Greene3,52110
Hamilton3321
Herkimer5,35011
Jefferson6,3406
Lewis2,8857
Livingston4,5915
Madison4,6708
Monroe71,041134
Montgomery4,3676
Nassau190,674368
Niagara20,47521
NYC979,2611,959
Oneida23,12339
Onondaga40,20064
Ontario7,59915
Orange49,971123
Orleans3,1828
Oswego7,86622
Otsego3,5766
Putnam10,89415
Rensselaer11,68725
Rockland48,10171
Saratoga16,17942
Schenectady13,65937
Schoharie1,7876
Schuyler1,0961
Seneca2,0705
St. Lawrence6,84811
Steuben7,0599
Suffolk207,685380
Sullivan6,93521
Tioga3,9329
Tompkins4,56110
Ulster14,39737
Warren3,88920
Washington3,2795
Wayne5,96513
Westchester133,197215
Wyoming3,6412
Yates1,1982

Yesterday, 15 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 43,184. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

Deaths by County of Residence
CountyNew Deaths
Broome1
Dutchess2
Kings1
Manhattan2
Monroe1
Nassau3
Onondaga1
Queens2
Rockland2

All New York State mass vaccination sites are now open to eligible New Yorkers for walk-in vaccination on a first-come, first-serve basis. People who would prefer to schedule an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site can do so on the Am I Eligible App or by calling 1-833-NYS-4-VAX. People may also contact their local health department, pharmacy, doctor or hospital to schedule appointments where vaccines are available, or visit vaccines.gov to find information on vaccine appointments near them.

Yesterday, 29,720 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 15,385 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:

 People with at least one vaccine dosePeople with complete vaccine series
RegionCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hoursCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hours
Capital Region699,307725648,025530
Central New York550,566444515,164252
Finger Lakes709,132724667,080469
Long Island1,651,5883,0901,485,2951,679
Mid-Hudson1,315,8252,2021,180,2051,535
Mohawk Valley273,560329254,486224
New York City5,818,55020,8865,230,2359,845
North Country254,634209232,512173
Southern Tier363,836281339,203191
Western New York772,682830715,384487
Statewide12,409,68029,72011,267,58915,385

