WPCNR COVID BULLETIN Today’s New York State Covid Tracker reports yesterday August 10, produced the most positive tests since April 21, 2021 this spring when 216 positives were reported. On Tuesday, 6,515 were tested and 215 tested positive it was the first time in the current coronavirus “Third Wave” that daily cases have gone over 200 in the current wave of infection afflicting the county. Figuring that 215 people have potential to give covid to 7 persons, this could mean in two weeks Westchester could see another 1,505 new cases. The infection has gone up to 3.3% compared to 3% Monday.

Governor Andrew Cuomo released this Covid statement this afternoon:



Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combatting COVID-19.

“As our numbers tick upward, it is more important now than ever that New Yorkers who are unvaccinated get their shot,” Governor Cuomo said. “The Delta variant is relentless and the best way to keep yourself and your loved ones safe is to get vaccinated. The vaccine is free, effective and accessible for those looking to get theirs as soon as possible.”



Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

· Test Results Reported – 145,311

· Total Positive – 4,150

· Percent Positive – 2.86%

· 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 3.01%

· Patient Hospitalization – 1,367 (+22)

· Patients Newly Admitted – 224

· Patients in ICU – 288 (+25)

· Patients in ICU with Intubation – 114 (+8)

· Total Discharges – 188,172 (+203)

· Deaths – 15

· Total Deaths – 43,184

· Total vaccine doses administered – 22,702,548

· Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 42,956

· Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 302,962

· Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 73.9%

· Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 67.7%

· Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 76.8%

· Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 69.4%

· Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 62.0%

· Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 56.5%

· Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 64.5%

· Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 57.9%

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Region Sunday, August 8, 2021 Monday, August 9, 2021 Tuesday, August 10, 2021 Capital Region 4.37% 4.38% 4.43% Central New York 3.93% 4.02% 3.98% Finger Lakes 3.73% 3.96% 4.19% Long Island 3.59% 3.57% 3.60% Mid-Hudson 2.98% 3.05% 3.11% Mohawk Valley 3.53% 3.76% 3.77% New York City 2.61% 2.60% 2.61% North Country 2.99% 3.09% 3.10% Southern Tier 2.99% 3.08% 3.17% Western New York 3.14% 3.13% 3.19% Statewide 2.96% 2.97% 3.01%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Borough in NYC Sunday, August 8, 2021 Monday, August 9, 2021 Tuesday, August 10, 2021 Bronx 2.70% 2.64% 2.77% Kings 2.68% 2.71% 2.59% New York 2.17% 2.12% 2.16% Queens 2.63% 2.61% 2.68% Richmond 3.62% 3.68% 3.77%

Yesterday, 4,150 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 2,170,516. A geographic breakdown is as follows. Westchester County with an infection rate of 3.3% yesterday now is higher in percentage of persons getting infected with Covid than The Bronx, Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens, but below Richmond County (3.77%).

NASSAU AND SUFFOLK COUNTIES, WITH 368 AND 380 INFECTIONS RESPECTIVELY, HAVE ALMOST DOUBLE THE NUMBER OF NEW INFECTIONS A DAY THAN WESTCHESTER COUNTY.



County Total Positive New Positive Albany 25,565 55 Allegany 3,611 6 Broome 19,074 27 Cattaraugus 5,852 12 Cayuga 6,544 10 Chautauqua 9,118 9 Chemung 7,940 14 Chenango 3,644 14 Clinton 4,926 3 Columbia 4,181 7 Cortland 4,026 5 Delaware 2,502 12 Dutchess 30,469 90 Erie 91,690 114 Essex 1,660 6 Franklin 2,615 5 Fulton 4,525 6 Genesee 5,491 6 Greene 3,521 10 Hamilton 332 1 Herkimer 5,350 11 Jefferson 6,340 6 Lewis 2,885 7 Livingston 4,591 5 Madison 4,670 8 Monroe 71,041 134 Montgomery 4,367 6 Nassau 190,674 368 Niagara 20,475 21 NYC 979,261 1,959 Oneida 23,123 39 Onondaga 40,200 64 Ontario 7,599 15 Orange 49,971 123 Orleans 3,182 8 Oswego 7,866 22 Otsego 3,576 6 Putnam 10,894 15 Rensselaer 11,687 25 Rockland 48,101 71 Saratoga 16,179 42 Schenectady 13,659 37 Schoharie 1,787 6 Schuyler 1,096 1 Seneca 2,070 5 St. Lawrence 6,848 11 Steuben 7,059 9 Suffolk 207,685 380 Sullivan 6,935 21 Tioga 3,932 9 Tompkins 4,561 10 Ulster 14,397 37 Warren 3,889 20 Washington 3,279 5 Wayne 5,965 13 Westchester 133,197 215 Wyoming 3,641 2 Yates 1,198 2

Yesterday, 15 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 43,184. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

Deaths by County of Residence County New Deaths Broome 1 Dutchess 2 Kings 1 Manhattan 2 Monroe 1 Nassau 3 Onondaga 1 Queens 2 Rockland 2

All New York State mass vaccination sites are now open to eligible New Yorkers for walk-in vaccination on a first-come, first-serve basis. People who would prefer to schedule an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site can do so on the Am I Eligible App or by calling 1-833-NYS-4-VAX. People may also contact their local health department, pharmacy, doctor or hospital to schedule appointments where vaccines are available, or visit vaccines.gov to find information on vaccine appointments near them.

Yesterday, 29,720 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 15,385 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows: