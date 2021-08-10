Hits: 12

WPCNR CORONAVIRUS MONITOR. August 10, 2021: From the New York State Coronavirus Tracker with Observations by John Bailey. August 10, 2021:

New York State tested over 91,000 persons across New York Monday and 3-1/2% (3,222) showed positive with coronavirus. That is high spread and spreading higher. The area outside New York City is spreading at a 3.4% rate so Coronavirus infections are spreading statewide at an ominious rate.

In Westchester County the third wave continued relentlessly maintaining momentum: 161 persons of 5,404 tested in Westchester County turned positive for coronavirus sending the Westchester infection rate for Monday up to 3% of those tested yesterday for the second straight day.

The upshot is that in 10 to 14 days those 161 persons testing positive in Westchester in one day may pass the virus to 1,227 other people based on the Johns Hopkins metrics of the virus spread. The county is now facing a series of new cases of about 1,000 or more a day in two weeks . You could see more than 7,000 infections a week in two weeks at this exponential rate of spread.

The legislature and the Governor (on his way out) and the Lieutenant Governor-soon-to-be Governor Kathy Hochul have to make some hard decisions about schools, vaccinations, and gatherings going into the Labor Day Weekend and the religious holy days now in view of this spread in Westchester, New York City and Long Island. Westchester infections are coming very close to NY City infection rates.

Westchester County is ahead of Manhattan 3% infections vs. 2%; behind Nassau County with 4% infections; trailing Suffolk with 4.7% infections; behind Richmond County 4.5%; EVEN with Queens at 3%; and JUST ABOUT EVEN WITH KINGS (BROOKLYN) AT 3.1%. Westchester I believe has never been this close to New York City in infection rates.

It is significant that the 2nd wave coronavirus began in Westchester in January and lasted 4 months and now a third wave has taken place after the July 4th weekend getting into high gear the last two weeks

Hopefully the New York State Covid Tracker will not be discontinued when Governor Cuomo’s resignation takes effect.

It is the only reliable daily monitor of the coronavirus cases, despite its very concerning news.