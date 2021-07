JOHN BAILEY’S WHITE PLAINS REPORT TODAY AS HEARD ON THE DENNIS AND TONNY “GOOD MORNING WESTCHESTER” COMPLETE TRANSCRIPT.

Hits: 10

BROADCASTS LIVE 7:50 AM EVERY TUESDAY ON THE DENNIS AND TONNY "GOOD MORNING WESTCHESTER" show

” GOOD MORNING FROM WHITE PLAINS NEW YORK USA. YESTERDAY THE NUMBER OF NEW CASES OF COVID IN WHITE PLAINS WAS 42 OVER 2 WEEKS.

ON SUNDAY DENNIS THE DAILY INFECTION RATE FOR WESTCHESTER COUNTY HIT 1.9% THE LAST TIME THIS LEVEL OF INFECTIONS OCCURRED WAS IN THE THIRD WEEK OF APRIL, WHEN THE INFECTIONS WERE SUBSIDING. FROM APRIL 23, 24,25,26, THE INFECTION RATE WAS 2.0%, 1.5%, 2.3% AND 1.9%. SINCE APRIL 26 THE INFECTION HAS BEEN WELL BELOW THAT FOR 10 WEEKS.



NOW IN JUST 3 WEEKS IT IS UP THERE IN SERIOUS SPREAD ZONE. WHAT DOES THIS MEAN?



SINCE JULY 5 THERE HAVE BEEN 845 NEW CASES OF COVID, UP 337 FROM 508 IN JUNE., BUT LESS THAN THE 1,582 COVID INFECTIONS IN MAY AND A FAR CRY FROM THE 6,092 COVID INFECTIONS IN APRIL.

A REPRODUCTION NUMBER OF 1 WILL SEE A DISEASE STAY STEADY OVER TIME IN A POPULATION. A REPRODUCTION NUMBER GREATER THAN 1 WILL SEE A DISEASE WILL INCREASE OVER TIME. AND A REPRODUCTION NUMBER OF LESS THAN ONE WILL SEE A DISEASE WANE OVER TIME.

AN R0 LARGER THAN 1 MEANS EACH SICK PERSON INFECTS AT LEAST ONE OTHER PERSON ON AVERAGE, WHO THEN COULD INFECT OTHERS, UNTIL THE DISEASE SPREADS THROUGH THE POPULATION.

FOR INSTANCE, A TYPICAL SEASONAL FLU STRAIN HAS AN R0 OF AROUND 1.2, WHICH MEANS FOR EVERY FIVE INFECTED PEOPLE, THE DISEASE WILL SPREAD TO SIX NEW PEOPLE ON AVERAGE, WHO PASS IT ALONG TO OTHERS.

UNLESS WESTCHESTER CHANGES ITS WAYS AND GETS THE 1.9 RATE OF SUNDAY IN RETREAT WITH LESS POSITIVES, THIS MEANS THAT THOSE 68 PEOPLE TESTING POSITIVE SUNDAY WILL INFECT 9 OTHER PEOPLE IN 14 DAYS OR OVER 600 PEOPLE. WHICH IS CONSISTENT WITH THE 845 NEW CASES OF COVID THE LAST 3 WEEKS.

THIS IS WHY GETTING VACCINATED IS ESSENTIAL TO STOP THIS THIRD WAVE.

REMEMBER WHEN WE WERE AS LOW AS HALF A PERCENTAGE POINT OF INFECTIONS THREE WEEKS AGO. WELL WE HAVE BEEN STEADILY GOING UP NOW WE ARE IN A SERIOUS SPREAD ZONE.

IF YOU ARE NOT VACCINATED YOU HAVE TO BE AWARE THAT YOU ARE SERIOUSLY AT RISK IF THIS DOUBLING EVERY 2 DAYS WHICH IS WHAT NEW YORK WAS EXPERIENCING IN MID MARCH OF 2020 WHEN THE FIRST WAVE BEGAN HAS A SEQUEL WE DEFINITELY DO NOT WANT TO SEE.

THIS FRIDAY IN WHITE PLAINS SHOTS REQUIRED OF CHILDREN TO ENTER SCHOOL THIS FALL WILL BE ADMINISTERED AT THE WHITE PLAINS DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH ON COURT STREET—YOU CAN CALL 914-945-5800 TO MAKE AN APPOINTMENT FOR YOUR CHILDREN.

IF YOU HAD THE MISFORTUNE TO BE CHARGED WITH FELONY OR MISDEMEANOR MARIJUANA VIOLATIONS, DISTRICT ATTORNEY MIRIAM ROCAH YESTERDAY ANNOUNCED SHE WOULD ELIMINATE THOSE CHARGES INVOLVING 184 INDIVIDUALS AND THAT HER OFFICE WOULD NOT PROSECUTE NEW CHARGES FROM NOW ON IN THE COUNTY. IN HER NEWS RELEASE PUT OUT THAT “REFORM IS LONG OVERDUE FROM THE STATE AND SHE WAS ACTING ON AUTHORITY GRANTED HER BY THE COURTS. SHE SAID ARRESTS OF PEOPLE OF COLOR RAN 3 OF EVERY 4 ARRESTS ON MARIJUANA VIOLATIONS.

THE DORMANT MITCHELL.

A NEW CONTRACTOR CURRENTLY UNAMED WILL TAKE OVER CONSTRUCTION THIS WEEK GREG BELEW OF LENNAR MC ANNOUNCED

DENNIS: DID YOU HEAR THE MAMARONECK AND POST ROAD BUILDING WAS BEGINNING CONSTRUCTION?

JOHN: “NO, I CALLED LENNAR TO ASK IF THEY HAD HIRED A NEW CONTRACTOR BUT THEIR SPOKESMAN SAID NO COMMENT. HAVE THEY RESUMED WITH THE OLD CONTRACTOR?

DENNIS: “I DO NOT KNOW.”

(MR. BAILEY NOTES AFTER THE BROADCAST:

(WPCNR NOTES GREG BELEW DIVISION PRESIDENT OF LENNAR MC, ANNOUNCED FRIDAY AFTER WPCNR HAD BEEN TOLD NO COMMENT BY A LENNAR SPOKESMAN THAT LMC HAS HIRED A NEW CONTRACTOR TO BEGIN THIS WEEK, BUT DECLINED TO NAME THE CONTRACTOR BECAUSE NO DETAILS HAD BEEN FINALIZED THE CONTRACTOR WHOEVER IT IS HAS TO COMPLETE THE FACADE ON HALF THE BUILDING AND WHAT APPEARS TO BE ALL INTERIORS. THE PROJECT HAS HAD NO WORK DONE ON IT SINCE APRIL.)

THE TALK OF THE COUNTY LAST WEEK WAS NOT EXITING COVID, BUT NEW EXIT NUMBERS ON THE HUTCHINSON RIVER PARKWAY. THE DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION OF NEW YORK STATE UNDER DARKNESS LIKE THE BALTIMORE COLTS WHEN THEY MOVED OUT OF BALTIMORE STARTED RENUMBERING EXIT SIGNS ON THE HUTCH. NO ONE IN THE COUNTY KNEW, MR. BOYKIN FOUND OUT.

WHITE PLAINS COUNTY LEGISLATOR BENJAMIN BOYKIN DRIVING THE WEEKEND BEFORE THIS NOTICED THE NEW EXIT NUMBERS HAD CHANGED AND IT CONFUSED HIM.

ON LAST MONDAY HE ASKED THE COUNTY ABOUT IT. HE DISCOVERED THE COUNTY DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION HAD NOT BEEN INFORMED BY THE NEW YORK DOT ABOUT THE INSTALLATION, AND NEITHER WERE THE COUNTY POLICE NOR THE COUNTY EXECUTIVE.

THE STATE JUST DID IT; YOU CANNOT MAKE THIS STUFF UP. ANOTHER EXAMPLE OF A STATE AGENCY NOT CONSULTING COUNTIES, CITIES AND TOWNS ON THEIR IVORY TOWER PLANS. THE COUNTY HAD NO OFFICIAL STATEMENT, NO PHONE CALLS TO THE STATE, NO OUTRAGE ABOUT BEING BYPASSED.”