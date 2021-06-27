CONNECTICUT GOVERNOR ANNOUNCES IT&T IS LEAVING WHITE PLAINS AT END OF YEAR TO STAMFORD. $2 MILLION GRANT GIVEN.

Hits: 13

WPCNR WHITE PLAINS DOWNTOWNER. June 27, 2021.



The Hartford Courant reports Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont announced Friday IT & T is moving its headquarters to Stamford from White Plains.

The Connecticut Department of Economic and Community Development is givint ITT with a grant of up to $2 million contingent on ITT creating and keeping the full-time jobs. of the 57 people ITT employs in the White Plains location.

The Courant quotes Chief Executive Officer Luca Savi as saying “ (Stamford) will provide the perfect home for our new global headquarters and will allow us to grow and build upon ITT’s long history.”