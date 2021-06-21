COUNTY SUMMER CONCERTS

Hits: 15
Listen to live music this summer at
Croton Point Park in Croton-on-Hudson
and Kensico Dam Plaza in Valhalla!
Thursday, July 1
Songs in the Attic: Billy Joel Tribute Band at Kensico Dam Plaza, Valhalla
Tuesday, July 13
Back to the Garden at Croton Point Park, Croton-on-Hudson
Tuesday, July 20
The Nerds at Kensico Dam Plaza, Valhalla
Thursday, August 26
Hudson Horns at Kensico Dam Plaza, Valhalla
TBD
High Noon at Kensico Dam Plaza, Valhalla
Concerts are 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.; gates open at 6 p.m.
Tickets: $10 per person (NEW) – tickets will not be sold at the event
General Admission style seating Tickets required for ages 5+ (4 years old and under – Free) Gates open at 6 p.m. (free parking).All attendees must show proof of valid ticket. Masks are optional No animals permitted at the concerts unless they are leashed service/support animals.We encourage our guests to bring chairs, blankets, food and beverages (alcohol only for those 21+).
No refunds will be given unless a performance is cancelled in its entirety with no replacement performance scheduled.Limited tickets available.
Tickets are NON-TRANSFERRABLE Please do not bring: Grills | Pets (other than service/support animals)
Tents | Large Umbrellas Canopies of any size | Weapons or Firearms
Fireworks or Explosives | Drones The Summer Concert Series seating and ticketing protocols have changed
due to the new guidance from New York State.
Tickets can now be purchased individually at $10 per ticket
and seating will be general admission.