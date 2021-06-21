COUNTY SUMMER CONCERTS



Listen to live music this summer at

Croton Point Park in Croton-on-Hudson

and Kensico Dam Plaza in Valhalla!

Thursday, July 1

Songs in the Attic: Billy Joel Tribute Band at Kensico Dam Plaza, Valhalla

Tuesday, July 13

Back to the Garden at Croton Point Park, Croton-on-Hudson

Tuesday, July 20

The Nerds at Kensico Dam Plaza, Valhalla



Thursday, August 26

Hudson Horns at Kensico Dam Plaza, Valhalla



TBD

High Noon at Kensico Dam Plaza, Valhalla



Concerts are 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.; gates open at 6 p.m.

Tickets: $10 per person (NEW) – tickets will not be sold at the event



General Admission style seating Tickets required for ages 5+ (4 years old and under – Free) Gates open at 6 p.m. (free parking).All attendees must show proof of valid ticket. Masks are optional No animals permitted at the concerts unless they are leashed service/support animals.We encourage our guests to bring chairs, blankets, food and beverages (alcohol only for those 21+).



No refunds will be given unless a performance is cancelled in its entirety with no replacement performance scheduled.Limited tickets available.



Tickets are NON-TRANSFERRABLE Please do not bring: Grills | Pets (other than service/support animals)

Tents | Large Umbrellas Canopies of any size | Weapons or Firearms

Fireworks or Explosives | Drones The Summer Concert Series seating and ticketing protocols have changed

due to the new guidance from New York State.

Tickets can now be purchased individually at $10 per ticket

and seating will be general admission.