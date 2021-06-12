MID-HUDSON REGION PROJECTS TO BEING FULLY VACCINATED BY NOVEMBER 4. WESTCHESTER COUNTY ON TRACK FOR FULLY VACCINATED JULY 20. CENSUS UP OVER A MILLION TO 1.5 MILLION.

Hits: 10
WPCNR VACCINATION REPORT. From the NYS Vaccination Tracker. Analysis by WPCNR June 12, 2021:
As of Friday morning, the Mid-Hudson region, vaccinating residents with second shots to complete their Covid vaccination sequence at the rate of 46,857 second shots a week over 7 counties (Westchester, Dutchess, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Sullivan, Ulster) , is approximately 4 months from reaching fully vaccinated status APPROXIMATELY NOVEMBER 4 well into the school year.
At the present rate of administering of second shots in the 7 county region (including Westchester County), which is 8,245 a day across the seven counties, 46,857 second shots a week, it will be 21 weeks before the 1,020,644 awaiting second doses are completed. Twenty-one weeks from today is the first week in November.
The good news is that over the 7 counties, more persons are coming in for first vaccinations (26, 367 had first shots last week across the Mid-Hudson Region)
Westchester County currently has as of Friday morning, 531,587 or 54% of its 967,612 residents vaccinated, again depending on how many children under 12 are in the county not being vaccinated, and 603, 127 persons with one vaccine dose. Assuming a second dose rate of 15,000 second doses a day this would mean Westchester should have its population fully vaccinated by mid-July(40 Days).
The figure also means that Westchester appears to have grown in population to over a million persons and perhaps approach 1.5 Million if you go by the number of persons in the vaccination progression.