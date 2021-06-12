MID-HUDSON REGION PROJECTS TO BEING FULLY VACCINATED BY NOVEMBER 4. WESTCHESTER COUNTY ON TRACK FOR FULLY VACCINATED JULY 20. CENSUS UP OVER A MILLION TO 1.5 MILLION.

Hits: 10

MID-HUDSON REGION,

MADE UP OF WESTCHESTER, DUTCHESS, ORANGE, PUTNAM, ROCKLAND, SULLIVAN AND ULSTER COUNTIES VACCINATION PROGRESS ASOF FRIDAY, JUNE 11- INDICATES FULL VACCINATION BY FIRST WEEK IN NOVEMBER. (MID HUDSON LINE IS 5TH FROM TOP OF CHART)

THE WESTCHESTER COUNTY VACCINE PROGRESS REPORTED THROUGH FRIDAY.

WPCNR VACCINATION REPORT. From the NYS Vaccination Tracker. Analysis by WPCNR June 12, 2021:

As of Friday morning, the Mid-Hudson region, vaccinating residents with second shots to complete their Covid vaccination sequence at the rate of 46,857 second shots a week over 7 counties (Westchester, Dutchess, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Sullivan, Ulster) , is approximately 4 months from reaching fully vaccinated status APPROXIMATELY NOVEMBER 4 well into the school year.

At the present rate of administering of second shots in the 7 county region (including Westchester County), which is 8,245 a day across the seven counties, 46,857 second shots a week, it will be 21 weeks before the 1,020,644 awaiting second doses are completed. Twenty-one weeks from today is the first week in November.

The good news is that over the 7 counties, more persons are coming in for first vaccinations (26, 367 had first shots last week across the Mid-Hudson Region)

Westchester County currently has as of Friday morning, 531,587 or 54% of its 967,612 residents vaccinated, again depending on how many children under 12 are in the county not being vaccinated, and 603, 127 persons with one vaccine dose. Assuming a second dose rate of 15,000 second doses a day this would mean Westchester should have its population fully vaccinated by mid-July(40 Days).

The figure also means that Westchester appears to have grown in population to over a million persons and perhaps approach 1.5 Million if you go by the number of persons in the vaccination progression.