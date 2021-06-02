PLAYLAND JOBS THIS SUMMER

Hits: 4

Summer is just around the corner, and that means Playland Park in Rye will reopen and is staffing up with a virtual job fair.

County Executive George Latimer said: “As one of the largest employers of youth, this virtual job fair is an innovative way for us to staff the park. We typically hold this event in person at the County Center in White Plains. But because that site remains vital for vaccine distribution, we are proud to present this event in a new form for those looking for summer employment.”

Playland Park is seeking qualified candidates to fill ride operator, Kiddyland ride operator and custodial roles. Wages start at $14 per hour. Westchester County is an equal opportunity employer.

Commissioner of the Department of Parks, Recreation and Conservation Kathy O’Connor said: “I encourage those interested in summer employment to apply for a position to help us make summer 2021 a great season. Playland, Westchester County’s only amusement park, is enjoyed by people from the tristate area. Besides being a fun place to visit, Playland is also a fun place to work.”

Candidates will have the opportunity to view video descriptions and job specs. They will then be able to apply to their top three job choices. Qualified candidates will be contacted to schedule virtual interviews.

The job board can be accessed at https://playlandpark.org/work_at_playland/. Interviews will be held on Saturday, June 5.