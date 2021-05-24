LAST CALL FOR COVID: MAYOR ROACH

Hits: 16

WPCNR WHITE PLAINS CORONAVIRUS REPORT. From Mayor Tom Roach. May 24, 2021:

Mayor Tom Roach congratulated the City of White Plains with his last Mayor’s Covid Update last night.

The Mayor’s weekly Monday Covid calls, always anticipated eagerly by the citizenry for their candor and inspired encouragement, the Mayor’s most significant communication innovation of his 10 years in office went like this

“There are currently an estimated 31 active cases in our City, down 17 from a week ago. Over the last 7 days, we are averaging approximately 2 new cases per day.

” The Covid-19 numbers continue to move in the right direction. The most important thing you can do to keep yourself safe, if you have not already done so, is to get vaccinated. The vaccines are safe and effective and readily available on a walk-in basis.

Many colleges, including the entire SUNY system, are now requiring proof of full vaccination to attend in person. Sports and entertainment events are also requiring proof of vaccination and it is anticipated that the number of activities that require proof of vaccination or a recent negative test will continue to grow.

We started these calls on March 16, 2020, to disseminate timely, accurate information to our residents as it became available. In the early days of Covid, there was a constant flow of new information as we learned more about the virus. For the first month we called every day, eventually tapering down until we reached one call per week.

Today is the last of those calls as we have reached a point that, week to week, there is very little new information to impart.

From the beginning we closed every call with a statement of commitment, “We are standing together by staying apart”.

I want to thank all of you for your actions big and small which helped us live out those words. The end of “staying apart” is on the horizon but we will always stand together because that’s who we are as a community, moving forward as one city, on White Plains. “

Actualmente hay un estimado de 31 casos activos en nuestra ciudad, 17 menos que hace una semana. Durante los últimos 7 días ha habido un promedio de aproximadamente 2 casos nuevos por día.

Los números de Covid-19 continúan disminuyendo. Lo más importante que puede hacer para mantenerse seguro, si es que aún no lo ha hecho, es vacunarse. Las vacunas son seguras y eficaces y están disponibles sin cita previa. Muchas universidades, incluyendo todas las universidades estatales de Nueva York, están exigiendo un comprobante completo de vacunación para asistir a clases en persona. Los eventos deportivos y de entretenimiento también requieren prueba de vacunación y es de esperar que la cantidad de actividades que requieran prueba de vacunación o una prueba reciente negativa de COVID continúe aumentando.

Estas llamadas comenzaron el 16 de marzo del 2020 con el objetivo de difundir información precisa y oportuna a nuestros residentes a medida que estuviera disponible. Al principio de la pandemia hubo un flujo constante de nueva información a medida que aprendíamos más sobre el virus. Durante el primer mes, lo llamamos todos los días, y finalmente disminuimos las llamadas a una llamada por semana. Hoy es la última llamada que le hacemos, ya que hemos llegado a un punto en el que semana a semana hay muy poca información nueva que podamos compartir con usted.

Desde el principio terminábamos cada llamada diciéndoles que “estábamos más juntos al mantenernos más separados”, ese era nuestro compromiso. Quiero agradecerles a todos ustedes por sus acciones, grandes y pequeñas, que nos ayudaron a hacer esas palabras más reales.

Ya casi llega el momento donde no necesitaremos “permanecer separados” y siempre nos mantendremos juntos porque somos una comunidad unida que avanza como ciudad. Eso es lo que hacemos aquí en White Plains