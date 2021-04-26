NEW COVID CASES TRIMMED TO 1.5% OF TESTED SATURDAY IN COUNTY–LOWEST IN SIX MONTHS. CORRALLING CORONA CONTINUES. DAILY NEW CASES DOWN FROM AVERAGING 400 A DAY TO 150 A DAY SATURDAY

Hits: 17

WPCNR CORONAVIRUS REPORT. By John F. Bailey. April 26, 2021:

New York State Covid Tracker reports the rate of coronavirus infections is being controlled and reduced substantially for the first 26 days of April in Westchester.

The significant reduction in infections coincides with the numbers of Westchester residents having received both dosages of covid vaccines manufactured by Pfizer and Moderna.

Thursday 10,878 persons in the county were tested. Testing positive were 212 people, an infection rate of 1.91 % first time the rate has been under 2% of tests positive since October 31, six months ago when the second wave of covid drove up Westchester infections.

Friday, 9,370 tested saw 190 infected, 2%.

On Saturday, 9,965 got tested and 150 tested positive, an infection rate of 1.5%! This was the lowest number of positives since October 24 when 1.4% tested positive.

The average rate of infections over 24 days of April in Westchester County is 2.9%. The infections per day have dropped from 418 on April 1 to 150 Saturday.

The vaccines have been a game changer. However 150 infections Saturday means the virus is by no means stopped. A total of 6,740 persons have come down with Covid in 24 days of April. It’s out there and getting the vaccines are your best precaution and disciplining your distancing and socializing for young and old is the smart thing to do.

The average total new infections per day in April is 280—down 75% since March when 370 to 400 persons were being infected daily in Westchester County, New York, USA.

Currently, according to the New York State Westchester County Vaccination Tracker, 348,106 persons have both vaccine doses (36% of the county 967,612 persons). Awaiting second doses are 487,310 persons who have had their first shot.

The Bottom Line—

Shows the Mid-Hudson Region relentless daily and weekly vaccinations

obviously the game changer in repressing the covid second wave in the sixth month of the second wave

In the Mid-Hudson region with a population of 3 Million over Westchester, Dutchess, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Sullivan and Ulster counties, there are currently 631,607 (21%) fully vaccinated with 78,302 being vaccinated with second shots a week., 8,744 a day. WPCNR reckons the Mid-Hudson region, 7 counties, including Westchester, could be fully vaccinated in 31 weeks which would mean October or November.