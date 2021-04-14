WEATHER WHITE PLAINS 7:30 A.M. EDT: 42 SUNNY WPCNR DEGREES. RAIN PM

Hits: 150

Today A 20 percent chance of showers after 2pm. Increasing clouds, with a high near 70. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight Showers likely, mainly between 2am and 5am, then rain likely after 5am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48. East wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday Rain. High near 53. East wind 8 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible. (National Weather Service)