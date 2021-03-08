Covid Infections “Flat” March 1-7. County Executive Reports. Free Paratransit Transportation Announced for Persons needing door-to-door from home to Vaccination Center. New Economic Plan Introduced

Westchester County Executive George Latimer
on his Monday Covid Report on “Flatness” of the Covid infection rate
KEN JENKINS
WESTCHESTER COUNTY DEPUTY COUNTY EXECUTIVE
EXPLAINS THE NEW FREE PARATRANSIT PROGRAM FROM YOU HOME DIRECT TO THE VACCINATION CENTER WHERE YOU HAVE AN APPOINTMENT AND HOW TO ORDER ONE
Brigitte Gibbons
Westchester County Director of Economic Development
introduces new Economic Plan to contentrate on key strong industries now thriving in the county and developing their presence long term

