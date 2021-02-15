Athletic Guidelines from the County as Sports Resume at High School Level

Hits: 9

Following the New York State Department of Health “Master Guidance for Sports and Recreation” updated January 22, 2021 NYS Master Guidance on Sports and Athletics, the Westchester County Department of Health has approved the resumption of higher risk recreational and club sports activities participating in competitions and tournaments in the county, effective February 1, 2021.

In doing so, Westchester County acknowledges that these activities come with safety concerns and potential risks, and this document is intended to provide additional guidance and assistance in avoiding the risks and potential dangers for players, families, coaches and program staff.



The following guidance, as well as the included Code of Conduct, set the minimum standards which are required for Higher Risk Recreational and Club Sports to hold games and tournaments.



 Participation in sports is voluntary. Players and/or partial or entire programs may opt out of any or all sports as they choose; particularly if they believe the guidance from NYS, the region and/or the Westchester County Health Departments cannot be fully met.



 Parents/guardians, athletes, coaches and staff must be especially diligent in their awareness of social distancing requirements as practicable, potential safety concerns, and adverse health symptoms and COVID-19 protocols for everyone participating, and all those who attend athletic activities, if spectator participation is allowable.



 In order to ensure the health and safety of athletes, team members, staff and team family members, parents/guardians must be required to sign the Westchester County COVID-19 “Recreational Athlete Code of Conduct,” which acknowledges that they will properly social distance as practicable, wear masks as appropriate and required, and will comply with social gathering requirements, not just while participating in athletics, but in their everyday activities.



 In Addition to NYS Master Guidance on Sports and Athletics the following guidelines are to be adhered to, in a collective effort to reduce the potential for transmission of COVID-19, and to ensure these athletic activities are kept as safe and COVID-19 free as possible.

Guidelines: