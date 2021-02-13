WESTCHESTER NEW CASES CONTINUE NICE DECLINE. NEW CASES IN THREE DAYS: 1,706. ONLY 4.6%, 4.2%, 4% LAST THREE DAYS. YIELDS POSSIBLE 525 HOSPITALIZATIONS BY FEB 22.

Hits: 75

WPCNR CORONAVIRUS REPORT. From the New York State Covid-19 Tracker. February 13, 2021:

The results of coronavirus testing in Westchester County for the last three days are solid.

For the first time in weeks, the county infection rate of new cases trended down for 4 consecutive days with the Westchester County infection rate coming in at 4.6% on February 9 and 10, dipping nicely to 4.2% on Thursday, then down to 4% on Friday. Way to go.

A total of 39,819 were tested in the county on last three days and 1,706 were positive, carrying the coronavirus, over the three days.

But with higher numbers tested, it should be remembered that at a 5% hospitalization rate, this could mean 853 of those cases could start being admitted to hospitals by February 22.

The infection rate is trending down, yes, but the rate of 500 new cases a day has potential to keep those serious hospitalizations coming into hospitals within 10 days.

As the county now experiences the thrill of winter vacations around the county from school, Valentines Day romances and the later hours for restaurants, the coronavirus could strike back and elevate infections and hospitalizations.

It would be a great achievement if Westchester got their infection rate down to 3% in a week with social distancing, avoiding large get togethers and appropriate precautions in the restaurants.