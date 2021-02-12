2 million first doses to date in New York State.NIGHT DINING EXPANDED TO 11 PM.

Hits: 14

WPCNR GOVERNOR ANDREW M. CUOMO NIGHT CORONAVIRUS REPORT. February 12, 2021:

Defeating COVID once and for all ultimately comes down to vaccinating New Yorkers as quickly and fairly as possible, and continuing to do all we can to drive down infection and hospitalization rates while doing so.

We’re continuing to make great progress in our vaccination distribution and have administered 132,057 first and second doses in just the last 24 hours. There have been over two million first doses administered to date.

We must keep up that momentum and as we receive supply we are striving to get shots in arms as quickly, efficiently and fairly as possible. PROGRAMMING NOTE: The Coronavirus Newsletter will not publish on Monday, February 15th, in recognition of Presidents’ Day. We will resume on Tuesday, February 16th.

Photo of the Day: Guidance Counselor Lissette Gonzalez received the 10,000th vaccine dose administered at the Yankee Stadium vaccination site today (Photo by Kevin Coughlin) Here’s what else you need to know tonight:

1. Indoor dining in New York City reopens today at 25 percent capacity. The reopening was previously scheduled for Valentine’s Day, but restaurants requested an earlier reopening date to allow staff to prepare and the request has been granted. The reopening is subject to strict state guidance, which can be found here.

2. COVID hospitalizations dropped to 7,068. Of the 237,134 tests reported yesterday, 8,404, or 3.54 percent, were positive. There were 1,358 patients in ICU yesterday, down 44 from the previous day. Of them, 941 are intubated. Sadly, we lost 135 New Yorkers to the virus.

3. As of 11am this morning, 90 percent of first doses allocated to the state have been administered. This represents 1,860,196 first doses administered of the 2,065,595 first dose allocations received from the federal government. So far, 719,133 second doses have been administered out of the 1,080,550 second doses received. See data by region on the State’s Vaccine Tracker: ny.gov/vaccinetracker.

4. Closing times at restaurants and bars will be extended. Given the continued decline in hospitalization and infection rates throughout New York, closing times for restaurants and bars will be extended from 10pm to 11pm statewide beginning Sunday, February 14th.

5. I met with President Biden and Vice President Harris and a bipartisan group of governors and mayors today to discuss COVID relief.

Governors from across the country and the political spectrum have said for months that flexible and direct aid to state and local governments is essential for our continued front-line response to the COVID-19 crisis and our national economic recovery.

Today the President and his team made clear that they recognize and appreciate how critical this targeted relief is for our ability to recover from this pandemic. Read my full statement with National Governors Association Co-Chair Asa Hutchinson.

Tonight’s “Deep Breath Moment”: Black history is American history and in recognition of Black History Month, Niagara Falls will be illuminated in red, black and green tomorrow, February 13th from 6pm to 11pm with the falls lit up at the top of each hour. If you are able to see the lighting in person, mask up, social distance and dress warmly. If you were forwarded this email, you can subscribe to New York State’s Coronavirus Updates here.

Ever Upward, Governor Andrew M. Cuomo