MORE VACCINE ON WAY: CUOMO. Stadiums can open at 15% capacity with evidence of being covid negative to get in.

WPCNR GOVERNOR ANDREW M. CUOMO COVID NIGHT REPORT. February 11, 2021

Today we are announcing a partnership with the federal government to open two mass vaccination sites in socially vulnerable communities. The two sites will be established at York College in Queens and Medgar Evers College in Brooklyn. These two sites will vaccinate approximately 3,000 New Yorkers a day over an eight-week period.

New York is working with FEMA and the CDC to identify additional sites outside of New York City to expand this effort and improve vaccine access to vulnerable New Yorkers across the state.

We’ve already been working to get vaccines in arms, and we’re so thankful to the Biden administration for their partnership to further bolster the State’s efforts, with equity and fairness front and center.

Photo of the Day: A New Yorker receiving the COVID-19 vaccine at the State’s pop-up vaccination site in Mount Vernon, NY.

(Editor’s Note: Mount Vernon, Yonkers and Peekskill are sites of three Temporary Vaccine Centers established by the Governor to innoculate the citizens most at risk in these communties which are the three most covid-infected communities. Yonkers has 2,150 active cases. Mount Vernon, 650, and Peekskill, 212, Here is a WPCNR-compiled ranking of where the most covid-infected communities over the last two weeks:

Here’s what else you need to know tonight:

1. Stadiums and arenas can reopen with limited spectators on February 23rd. Following the success of the Buffalo Bills testing program, sports and entertainment events in major stadiums with a capacity of 10,000 or more will be allowed to reopen with limited attendance.

Venues and events must follow State guidelines, like capacity limitations, testing requirements, mandatory face coverings, socially distancing and more. Under these new reopening guidelines, the Barclays Center will open when the Brooklyn Nets host the Sacramento Kings.

2. COVID hospitalizations dropped to 7,593. Of the 176,750 tests reported yesterday, 7,101, or 4.02 percent, were positive. There were 1,423 patients in ICU yesterday, up 11 from the previous day. 67%Of them, 955, are intubated. Sadly, we lost 136 New Yorkers to the virus.

3. As of 11am this morning, 93 percent of first doses allocated to the state have been administered. This represents 1,738,927 first doses administered of the 1,874,975 first dose allocations received from the federal government. So far, 602,328 second doses have been administered out of the 933,850 second doses received. See data by region on the State’s Vaccine Tracker: ny.gov/vaccinetracker.

4. To date, New York has conducted over 34 million tests. New York continues to lead in testing and in less than a week, we’ve conducted one million tests. Getting tested for COVID regularly is a great way to ensure your health and the health of those around you. If you are experiencing symptoms of COVID or believe you may have been exposed to the virus, get tested. Find a testing site near you. You can also call 1-888-364-3065 to make a free appointment at a New York State-run testing location.

Tonight’s “Deep Breath Moment”: A Long Island teenager is using and arts and crafts to promote compassion and kindness. 14-year-old Caroline Faber of Roslyn, Long Island, created the “Craft With Me” program, which provides crafting supplies to children in homeless shelters in the state. She and volunteers then work with the kids over Zoom. While the program is virtual for now, Caroline hopes that one day she’ll be able to host a class in person. If you were forwarded this email, you can subscribe to New York State’s Coronavirus Updates here.

Ever Upward, Governor Andrew M. Cuomo