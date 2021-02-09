MAYOR ROACH MONDAY WHITE PLAINS COVID REPORT. ACTIVE CASES DOWN 90. WHITE PLAINS HOSPITAL NEW CASE LOAD STEADY

Hits: 13

WPCNR MAYOR TOM ROACH COVID-19 REPORT. FEBRUARY 9, 2021:

The data is continuing to show a decline in active COVID cases in White Plains. There are currently an estimated 490 active cases in our City, down 96 from our call last week. At White Plains Hospital, the number of COVID patients has remained steady.

The reduction in new cases that we are now seeing is good news, but we are not out of the woods. Please do not let down your guard! Wearing a mask, social distancing, and frequently washing or sanitizing your hands continue to be effective safety measures, and remain our best means of preventing the spread of this virus until the vast majority of the population is vaccinated. Keep wearing your masks whenever you are out!

The state will be adding individuals with certain comorbidities to the list of those eligible to receive a vaccine effective February 14. You will be required to provide proof that you have a qualifying condition and appointments can be made through the NYS website. For further information please see the City of White Plains website. Although you may be eligible for the vaccine the demand far exceeds supply and as a result appointments remain difficult to secure. Eligible residents should continue to check the state website or call the state Hotline to check for new openings. You can also sign up for alerts about vaccine eligibility from the Westchester County Department of Health. Go to cityofwhiteplains.com to find out more.

Calvary Baptist Church at 188 Orawaupum Street in White Plains will be offering Free Covid-19 and Antibody testing on Monday February 15th and Tuesday, February 16th, from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM each day. Walk in’s are welcome, but you can also pre-register. Go to cityofwhiteplains.com for more information.

Our next call is on Tuesday, February 16th. Until then remember, we’re standing together by staying apart.

SPANISH:

Las estadísticas continúan mostrando que los casos activos de COVID en White Plains están disminuyendo. Actualmente hay un estimado de 490 casos activos en nuestra ciudad, 96 menos que cuando lo llamamos la semana pasada. En el hospital de White Plains, el número de pacientes con COVID se ha mantenido estable.

La disminución de casos nuevos es una buena noticia, pero aun no podemos cantar victoria. ¡No baje la guardia! El uso de una mascarilla, el distanciamiento social y lavarse o desinfectarse las manos frecuentemente siguen siendo medidas de seguridad eficaces para prevenir la propagación de este virus, hasta que la gran mayoría de la población esté vacunada. ¡Sigue usando tu mascarilla cuando salgas!

El estado agregará personas con ciertas condiciones a la lista de personas que cumplen con los requisitos para recibir una vacuna a partir del 14 de febrero. Se le pedirá que proporcione prueba de que tiene una enfermedad que califica. Podrá programar citas a través del sitio web del Estado de Nueva York. Para obtener más información, consulte el sitio web de la ciudad de White Plains. Aunque puede ser que cumpla los requisitos para la vacuna, la demanda supera con creces la cantidad de vacunas disponibles y por eso es muy difícil conseguir cita. Siga visitando el sitio web del estado o llame a la línea directa del estado para verificar si hay nuevas vacantes. También puede inscribirse para recibir las alertas del Departamento de Salud del Condado de Westchester. Vaya a cityofwhiteplains.com para obtener más información.

La Iglesia Bautista Calvary localizada en 188 de la calle Orawaupum en White Plains ofrecerá pruebas de Covid-19 y anticuerpos el lunes 15 de febrero y el martes 16 de febrero, de 9:00 a.m a 5:00 pm. No necesita cita previa. Vaya a cityofwhiteplains.com para obtener más información.

Nuestra próxima llamada es el martes 16 de febrero. Hasta entonces y recuerde que estamos más juntos manteniéndonos más separado