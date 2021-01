Hits: 13

JOHN BAILEY

THE CITIZENETREPORTER

INTERVIEW

COUNTY EXECUTIVE

GEORGE LATIMER

ON THE STATE OF THE COUNTY

GEORGE LATIMER TONIGHT

STARTING HIS FOURTH YEAR AS COUNTY EXECUTIVE

ON

HOW WESTCHESTER COMES BACK BIG TIME

UNEMPLOYMENT–DAYCARE INITIATIVES

AID TO SMALL BUSINESSES HOW IT’S WORKING OUT

WESTCHESTER IS MORE ATTRACTIVE TO BUSINESSES MOVING UP

REACHING PEOPLE OF COLOR TO TAKE THE COVID VACCINE

PLAYLAND-STANDARD AMUSEMENTS THE BIG BUILD

MAKING THE WESTCHESTER AIRPORT MASTER PLAN A COMMUNITY PLAN

THE AFFORDABLE HOUSING GAP

COVID INFECTIONS ONGOING THREAT

OPENING UP SCHOOL SPORTS AND PREVENTING A COVID SPREAD