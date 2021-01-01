Local Analyst Who Predicted Biden Win and the Chances of Republicans Overturning the Results, Analyzes the Georgia Senate Seat Runoff

Hits: 2

STEPHEN ROLANDI ON PEOPLE TO BE HEARD ELECTION ANALYST ON WHITE PLAINS TELEVISION People to Be Heard in November

WPCNR CAMPAIGN 2021 By Stephen Rolandi January 2, 2020:

Georgia will hold run-off elections on Tuesday, January 5, 2021 to determine not only who will represent Georgia in the next session of the United States Senate – but also which party will control the Senate. The run-off elections are required as no candidate secured the required 50% majority in November. The candidates are:

REGULAR 6 YEAR TERM:

David Perdue* (R) Jon Ossoff (D)

SPECIAL 2 YEAR TERM:

Kelly Loeffler** (R) Raphael Warnock (D)

Here’s how I see these races:

For many years, Georgia was a very reliable “red” state. Since 2012, the Republican party’s statewide margins have been declining – Mitt Romney received 53% of Georgia’s vote in 2012; Donald Trump 51% in 2016; and Joe Biden (D) narrowly defeated Trump by 12,000 votes (49.5% to 49.2%);

Similarly, in the Governor’s races, the GOP margins have been declining – the GOP won nearly 53% in 2014; Brian Kemp defeated Stacey Abrams by 55,000 votes in 2018 (50.2% to 48.8%);

Turnout has been steadily rising statewide – 2.6 million in the 2014 Governor’s race; 4.1 million in the 2016 Presidential race; about the same in 2018; and 5 million in 2020 (Presidential);

I expect turnout to exceed the 5 million; indeed, as of December 31st, over 3 million early votes have already been cast; approximately 79,000 new voters – mostly African- American – registered to vote since November 3rd.

President Trump’s largely baseless claims about a fraudulent election in Georgia have undermined GOP efforts there.

If a “stand alone” stimulus bill is not passed by Congress, this is likely to hurt the GOP, although Perdue and Loeffler have come out for the bill.

– 2-

So, here’s my call:

– WARNOCK (D) wins 51.5%; Loeffler 48.5%

– PERDUE (R) wins 50.3% to Ossoff’s 49.7%

Perdue will run well in Northern Georgia to offset Ossoff’s strength in the metro Atlanta area. Some see Sen. Perdue as more moderate than Trump. Warnick should benefit from a heavy African-American vote. I expect a re-count, particularly in the Perdue-Ossoff race.

GOP will retain its majority in the Senate (51-49). Mitch McConnell remains as Majority Leader. Charles Schumer remains as Minority Leader , both for 2021-23.

Stephen R. Rolandi, MPA