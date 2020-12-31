WESTCHESTER NEW PERSONS WITH POSITIVE COVID CASES HIT 771 IN A DAY TUESDAY. COUNTY INFECTION RATE: 8.9%. AVERAGE INFECTION RATE:6.4%. 594 A DAY TESTING POSITIVE LAST 6 DAYS

Hits: 8

WPCNR WESTCHESTER COVID REPORT. From the Workbook NYS Covid-19 Tracker. December 31, 2020:

Westchester County tested 8, 701 persons for Covid Tuesday and 8.9% of them a total of 771 tested positive for Coronavirus.

The 8.9% infection rate was the first time Westchester had significantly exceeded 6% Infection rates, approaching a rapid spread of infections.

The last six days in Westchester Covid World look like this:

December 24: 12,449 tested, 714 test positive — a 5.7% Infection Rate

December 25: 11,047 tested, 554 test positive –a 5% Infection Rate

December 26: 8,332 tested, 432 test positive–a 5.2% infection rate

December 27: 7,426 tested, 551 test positive–a 7.4% Infection Rate

December 28: 8,530 tested, 543 test positive–a 6.4% Infection Rate

December 29: 8,701 tested, 771 test positive–a 8.9% Infection Rate

TOTAL TESTED IN 6 DAYS SINCE CHRISTMAS EVE: 56,485

TOTAL POSITIVE IN 6 DAYS 3,565

AVERAGE NEW PERSONS A DAY FOUND TESTING W/ COVID: 594

AVERAGE INFECTION RATE: 6.4% A DAY