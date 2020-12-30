HOSPITALIZATIONS RISING. COVID CASES RISING STATEWIDE. EVICTIONS HALTED TO MAY 1 2021.

Hits: 9

WPCNR GOVERNOR CUOMO CORONAVIRUS UPDATE. By Governor Andrew M. Cuomo. December 30, 2020:

Monday night, I signed the COVID-19 Emergency Eviction and Foreclosure Prevention Act, which extends the moratorium on COVID-related residential evictions until May 1, while also providing foreclosure protections to homeowners and small landlords.

Many New Yorkers have faced economic hardship as result of the COVID-19 pandemic through no fault of their own, and this legislation helps ensure that no one is forced out of their home during this incredibly difficult period. The more support we provide for tenants, mortgagors and seniors, the easier it will be for them to get back on their feet when the pandemic ends. I thank the Legislature for passing this important protection for New Yorkers all across the state who need a hand.

Chart of the Day: Total hospitalizations in New York, March 16 to present. Here’s what else you need to know tonight:

1. Total hospitalizations rose to 7,814. Of the 160,614 tests reported yesterday, 11,438, or 7.14 percent, were positive. There were 1,224 patients in ICU yesterday, up two from the previous day. Of them, 711 are intubated. Sadly, we lost 124 New Yorkers to the virus.

2. New York has updated its quarantine guidelines to align with the CDC’s recommendations. Individuals exposed to COVID-19 can end their quarantine after 10 days without a testing requirement as long as no symptoms have been reported during the quarantine period.

After day 10 is reached, individuals must continue monitoring for symptoms through day 14 and if any develop, they should immediately self-isolate and contact their local health department or their health care provider to report this change and determine if they should seek testing.

3. Unemployed New Yorkers will begin receiving extended and expanded federal unemployment benefits next week. Starting the week January 3rd, unemployed New Yorkers will receive an additional $300 payment through the extended Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation and Pandemic Unemployment Compensation programs. New Yorkers currently receiving benefits do not need to call the Department of Labor to receive these extended benefits—they should continue to certify for unemployment benefits in their usual manner and will automatically receive extended benefits.

4. Starting January 1, 2021, New Yorkers can begin using sick leave benefits under the state’s Paid Sick Leave law. This legislation secures paid sick leave for workers at medium and large businesses and paid or unpaid leave for those at small businesses, depending on the employer’s net income. New Yorkers can use guaranteed sick leave to recover from an illness themselves, care for a sick family member and more. Learn about Paid Sick Leave here.