JOHN BAILEY’S TUESDAY WHITE PLAINS REPORT HEARD ON WVOX 1460 ON WESTCHESTER’S NUMBER ONE LOCAL MORNING SHOW “GOOD MORNING WESTCHESTER” WITH “DENNIS AND TONNY”

WPCNR ON THE AIR. TRANSCRIPT OF JOHN BAILEY’S TUESDAY MORNING ON THE AIR APPEARANCE ON THE “DENNIS AND TONNY” WVOX 1460 GOOD MORNING WESTCHESTER TODAY AT 7:50 AM DECEMBER 22, 2020:

HAPPY HOLIDAY! GOOD MORNING FROM WHITE PLAINS NY USA WHERE IT’S 35 CLOUDY WPCNR DEGREES.

Mayor Roach said in his weekly COVID BRIEFING last night, the County is in the process of transitioning to a new system to track and present Westchester County COVID data.

“As a result, they have discontinued the presentation of the county “map” and have not been providing us with estimated active cases. We have been told that the new system will be operational by the beginning of the year. “

MAYOR ROACH In the meantime, SAID “as predicted, the raw data confirms continuing increases in new cases in Westchester County and in White Plains. “

WPCNR, USING THE DATA ON DISPLAY DAILY AT 2 PM ON THE WORKBOOK NY STATE COVID TRACKER HAS DETERMINED THAT COVID INFECTIONS IN WHITE PLAINS DOUBLED IN THE 20 DAYS SINCE DECEMBER 1ST FROM 10,573 TO 22,679 WITH 433 NEW PEOPLE TESTING POSITIVE FOR COVID IN WESTCHESTER TESTING SUNDAY.

THE SUNDAY INFECTION RATE OF WESTCHESTER PERSONS TESTING POSITIVE WAS 5.3% THE AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW INFECTIONS A DAY FOR THE LAST WEEK IS 586 A DAY. A CLEAR, CONCISE, COMPREHENSIVE COVID MAP OR GISMO OF THE GROWTH RATE OF NEW INFECTIONS FROM THE COUNTY IS LONG OVERDUE.

WHITE PLAINS SCHOOLS WILL CONTINUE THE HYBRID LEARNING FORMAT IT HAS STUCK WITH WHEN SCHOOLS RESUME IN JANUARY THE WHITE PLAINS SUPERINTENDENT OF SCHOOLS DR. JOSEPH RICCA ANNOUNCED MONDAY.

TO DATE ACCORDING to THE NEW YORK SCHOOL REPORT CARD COVID TRACKER, 108 STUDENTS, TEACHERS AND STAFF HAVE TESTED POSITIVE FOR COVID IN 12 WEEKS OF SCHOOL

THERE ARE 7,200 STUDENTS AND 1,400 STAFF AND TEACHERS, SO THIS MEANS OF 8,600 AT RISK, THE INFECTION RATE AT THE WHITE PLAINS SCHOOLS THROUGH DEC 18 IS 1.3%. THE SCHOOLS IN WHITE PLAINS ARE NOT THE PROBLEM

Mayor Roach took note of this urgency to self-distance in last night’s message to White Plains, “We are in the midst of the holiday season and I certainly understand that we all want to spend time relaxing with family and friends. This is not the year for it.”

“How we behave between now and the end of the year, the Mayor said, will determine what we are able to do in January and February. With the vaccine roll out taking place, now is not the time to backslide.”

At White Plains Hospital, Mayor Roach said the number of COVID patients has been holding steady. They continue to perform elective procedures and encourage all community members to go to the hospital if they are in need of emergency care.

THE MAYOR WAS ON HAND WHEN WHITE PLAINS HOSPITAL STARTED VACCINATING ITS FRONT LINE WORKERS. HE SAID THE VACCINE IS NOT EXPECTED TO BE AVAILABLE TO THE PUBLIC UNTIL SPRING. THE WHITE PLAINS HOSPITAL HAS PREPARED MATERIAL TO ANSWER QUESTIONS. YOU CAN LEARN MORE BY GOING TO www.wphospital.org

The Governor has issued an Executive Order allowing local governments to automatically renew STAR benefits for 2021 for all property owners who received the benefit in 2020 and remain eligible for it.

SPEAKING OF JANUARY RESTAURANT MONTH BEGINS IN WHITE PLAINS JANUARY 2 TO 31ST.

THE CITY CENTER MANAGEMENT IS BRINGING ON A NEW NON UNION CLEANING FIRM WHICH WANTS TO CUTCLEANING STAFF TO 6 FROM 14 AND ELIMINATE SOME 14 SERVICE EMPLOYEES INTERNATIONAL UNION 32BJ EMPLOYEES. THIS WAS PROTESTED BY A DEMONSTRATION OUTSIDE THE CITY CENTER.

IT IS THE SECOND TIME THIS HAS HAPPENED TO TWO YEARS. BY LAW THE CITY CENTER OWNER IS SUPPOSED TO NEGOTIATE WITH THE UNION WORKERS ON SEVERENCES AND POSSIBLE CONTINUED EMPLOYMENT. THE SEIU CLEANERS GET ONLY $15 AN HOUR.

GREENBURGH THIS MORNING INITIATED A BAN ON DOOR-TO-DOOR SOLICIATIONS FOR THE FORESEABLE FUTURE. IT WAS ANNOUNCED BY TOWN SUPERVISOR PAUL FEINER ONE OF ONLY TWO CITY LEADERS ALONG WITH THE MAYOR OF MOUNT VERNON, WHO HAS INSTITUTED NEW ENFORCEMENT MEASURES ON SOCIAL DISTANCING.

I CONGRATULATE COUNTY EXECUTIVE GEORGE LATIMER EARLIER ON YOUR PROGRAM THIS MORNING ANNOUNCING THE COUNTY HAS SETTLED ITS LEGAL DISPUTE WITH STANDARD AMUSEMENTS ON PLAYLAND. I PREDICTED THIS WOULD HAPPEN ON “WHITE PLAINS WEEK” FREQUENTLY IN THE LAST YEAR.

