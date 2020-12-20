SATURDAY NEW CORONAVIRUS CASES IN WESTCHESTER REPORTED: 535. TOTAL RISE IN NEW COVID CASES IN 19 DAYS SINCE DEC 1: 22,246, AVERAGING 1,170 NEW WITH COVID A DAY WESTCHESTER INFECTION RATE 6.3%.

Hits: 0

WPCNR CORONA VIRUS REPORT. Compiled from the Workbook NY State Tracker. December 20, 2020:

The number of Westchester persons testing positive for corona virus on Saturday saw the infection rate rise to 6.3% of 8,495 persons tested. A total of 535 Westchester persons were found to be positive, raising the number of persons with Covid to 22,246 –all newly infected in the last 19 days.

With vaccinations of the new Pfizer vaccines starting among medical workers in the last week and a second vaccine due to arrive in the next two days, the vaccination campaign cannot ramp up soon enough.

In the last 7 days the infection rate (number of persons tested found positive with the virus, has averaged just shy of 6% (5.98), and new cases have averaged 586 persons a day since last Sunday (Dec. 13). This average the previous 7 Days (Dec. 5 to Dec. 13) was 579 new tested positive persons a day. The spread of the virus is not slowing.