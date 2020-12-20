GOVERNOR CUOMO CALLS FOR PREBOARDING COVID TESTING ON ALL UK ORIGINATING FLIGHTS INTO NEW YORK

Hits: 6

WPCNR ALBANY ROUNDS. From WHEC-TV ROCHESTER. December 20, 2020:

WHEC-TV Rochester coverage of Governor Andrew Cuomo’s telephone news conference day reports Governor Cuomo wants to travelers on aircraft traveling to the New York area from Great Britain should be covid tested. Currently the station reports travelers from the UK are not required to take a Covid test before boarding a plane to the US.

Cuomo said a new virus variant discovered in the U.K. has led to at least 120 countries either banning travelers or requiring they get tested before boarding a plane to NY. Right now the New York Port Authority does not have the ability to do the tests.

The variant is spreading rapidly through England and parts of the UK, is supposedly 70% more transmissible, but U.S. health leaders with the CDC said on News 12 they “do not believe it is more deadly, or affects the vaccine. ”

Governor Cuomo reminded reporters on the call that the virus came to the U.s on flights from China and the Pacific in January and on flights from Eurpope which infected New York City rapidly in the spring.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson revealed plans to shut down some businesses and require people to cancel their Christmas gatherings.

Jennifer Lewke of WHEC-TV quoted Governor Cuomo as saying “right now this variant is getting on a plane and comng to JFK.”

The super virus was first reported by The Independent two weeks ago.