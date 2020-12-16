White Plains Hospital Expects to Receive Covid vaccine “Shortly,” :Mayor Roach

Hits: 3

WPCNR CORONA VIRUS REPORT From Mayor Thomas Roach Monday, DECEMBER 14, 2020:

We received good news Monday, Sandra Lindsey an ICU nurse in Queens New York became the first person in NY to receive the Covid vaccine outside of a clinical trial.

I have been in contact with White Plains Hospital and our local nursing homes all of whom expect to receive the vaccine shortly.

We will let you know when the vaccinations begin.

The CDC is setting the guidelines for distribution and we will keep you apprised as additional groups become eligible. It is anticipated that everyone will be eligible by late March or early April.

White Plains Hospital continues to see an increase in COVID patients. While they are actively monitoring the situation, they continue to perform elective procedures and encourage all community members to go to the hospital if they are in need of emergency care.

The County has advised us that due to technical issues they are unable to provide updated covid numbers at this time (Monday evening). We do expect to receive an update tomorrow (Tuesday) and when we do it will be posted on our website.

It is the beginning of the end, the final battle against the scourge of Covid-19. It is not the time to let down our guard. We must all carry on the adaptive habits we have come to know. It has been repeatedly shown that wearing a mask and regular hand washing can temper the spread of the virus. This has become second nature to most of us and we must focus on continuing to do it for our own good health and the good health of our community. Brighter days are ahead but we still have work to do!

Our next Covid update will be on Monday, December 21 st . Until then remember, we are standing together by staying apart.

El condado nos ha informado que debido a problemas técnicos hoy no podrán mandarnos los números de covid más recientes. Esperamos recibir los datos más recientes mañana. Los publicaremos en nuestro sitio web tan pronto como los recibamos.

Hoy recibimos buenas noticias. Sandra Lindsey, enfermera de la UCI en Queens, Nueva York, se convirtió hoy en la primera persona en Nueva York en recibir la vacuna contra el COVID.

He estado hablando con el Hospital de White Plains y nuestros hogares de ancianos locales, los cuales esperan recibir la vacuna dentro de poco. Le avisaremos cuando el proceso de vacunación comience. La CDC está estableciendo pautas para la distribución de las vacunas. Lo mantendremos informado a medida que se expandan los grupos de personas que puedan recibir la vacuna. Se espera que todos puedan recibir la vacuna a fines de marzo o principios de abril.

El hospital de White Plains ha visto un aumento de pacientes con COVID. Mientras monitorean activamente la situación, continúan realizando cirugías rutinarias y sugieren a todos los miembros de la comunidad que vayan al hospital si necesitan atención de emergencia.

Estamos acercándonos al final de esta batalla contra el Covid-19. No es el momento de bajar la guardia. Debemos seguir las pautas que hemos aprendido hasta ahora. Se ha demostrado repetidamente que usar una mascarilla y lavarse las manos con regularidad puede atenuar la propagación del virus. Esto se ha hecho rutinario para la mayoría de nosotros y debemos concentrarnos en continuar haciéndolo por nuestra propia salud y la buena salud de nuestra comunidad. Se vienen días mejores, ¡pero aún tenemos trabajo por hacer!

Nuestra próxima llamada será el lunes 21 de diciembre. Hasta entonces y que recuerde estamos más juntos al mantenernos más separados.