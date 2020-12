MONDAY DEC 14TH WESTCHESTER COVID POSITIVES CONTINUE AT 5.9% DAILY POSITIVE RATE

Hits: 9

THE NY STATE WORKBOOK COVID-19 TRACKER REPORTED THIS AFTERNOON THAT WESTCHESTER COUNTY CONTINUED at a 5.9% DAILY POSITIVE TEST INFECTION RATE.

ON MONDAY 9,436 WESTCHESTER TESTS WERE CONDUCTED AND 560 TESTED POSITIVE (5.9%).

IN THE LAST 24 DAYS, NOVEMBER 21 THROUGH MONDAY DECEMBER 14, 13,018 WESTCHESTER-TESTED PERSONS HAVE TESTED POSITIVE.

AN AVERAGE OF 542 NEW CASES PER DAY.

November 21 through December 14, 13,018 WESTCHESTER-TESTED PERSONS HAVE TESTED POSITIVE FOR COVID-19, AN AVERAGE OF 542 NEW CASES, AN AVERAGE INFECTION RATE OF 5.47%