VETERANS SPEAK ON TRANSITIONING TO CIVILIAN LIFE ON WPTV’S “PEOPLE TO BE HEARD”

In a local cable television segment of the program “People to Be Heard,” host John Bailey speaks with U.S. Army veterans about how they prepared for two distinct career paths – first by joining the armed forces to embark on military careers – and then by entering Berkeley College to prepare for new professions in civilian life.



“Mr. DeNucci and Ms. Campbell showed how more awareness has to be placed by society on how much veterans bring to an organization,” Bailey said.



Berkeley College alumnus Vincent DeNucci, transitioned to civilian service after 15 years in the U.S. Army as a leader who trained service members on how to communicate with subordinates and other junior leadership. Because the training focused on small unit tactics and interacting with locals overseas, DeNucci taught his colleagues not only about the logistical aspect of their mission, but about the humanitarian side. “The training put a human aspect to everything,” he said.



Along with earning an undergraduate degree from Berkeley College, DeNucci expects to complete a Master of Business Administration (MBA) in Management degree at his alma mater next year. DeNucci was recently named Acting Executive Director of the New York Veterans Chamber of Commerce (NYVCC).



The NYVCC provides a range of social support and employment services that makes reintegrating into the community simpler. DeNucci says in his new role at NYVCC he is committed to empowering the futures of men and women from the U.S. armed forces.



Berkeley College alumna Crystal Campbell, a former Communication Specialist in the U.S. Army, works as a flight attendant as she completes an MBA in Marketing. Campbell plans to open a multi-faceted e-commerce business that will incorporate counseling other small businesses in the United States and abroad, as well as sell merchandise from her art collection.



Campbell completed a Bachelor of Business Administration degree program in Fashion Merchandising and Management at Berkeley College, in 2019.



Ed Dennis, Assistant Vice President, Berkeley College Office of Military and Veterans Affairs, entered the military after graduating high school and enrolled in evening and distance classes to earn his undergraduate degree and an MBA before retiring from the military.



Dennis chose to work in higher education because of the opportunity to help service members, veterans, and their family members achieve their college goals. He, like nearly 90% of veterans, was a first-generation college graduate.



Host John Bailey expressed the value of hiring veterans to employers:



“The (alumni) veterans demonstrated poise, confidence and maturity beyond their age. Any employer wanting a person who will learn a job, fit in fast, and go beyond ordinary effort and increase productivity should hire veterans first,” said Bailey.



The guests shared their transition observations and experiences after military service.



Dennis noted that as a result of Berkeley College hosting a recent virtual forum, “From A Military To A Civilian Career: An Alumni Panel Discussion,” plans are underway for new student-veterans at Berkeley College to have additional mentorship relationships for support.



DeNucci also stated that studying at home online has the added benefit of inspiring his children with their schoolwork. “They witness how hard I work and it makes them work harder,” he said.



This “People to Be Heard” program will broadcast on Thursday, November 26, 2020 at 8 p.m. and Saturday, November 28, 2020 at 7 p.m. on Cablevision Channel 76 and Fios/Verizon Channel 45 in Westchester County, NY, and at the same times and days the following week.



Berkeley College provides onsite and virtual Veterans Resource Centers and programs to support student- veterans through their academic studies and preparing for their future careers.



