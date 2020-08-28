When to Early Vote in Westchester

WPCNR CAMPAIGN 2020. From County Legislator Benjamin Boykin, August 28, 2020:



The Westchester County Board of Elections has announced the times and locations for early voting for this fall’s general election.

The early voting period is October 24 through November 1.

Registered voters voting early may cast their ballots at ANY of the seventeen (17) designated early voting locations. On Election Day, voters must vote at their assigned polling sites.

Early Voting Times:

Saturday, October 24: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Sunday, October 25: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Monday, October 26: 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Tuesday, October 27: 12 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Wednesday, October 28: 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Thursday, October 29: 12 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Friday, October 30: 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Saturday, October 31: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Sunday, November 1: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Early Voting Locations:

Eastchester Public Library, 11 Oakridge Place, Eastchester, NY 10709

Dobbs Ferry Village Hall, 112 Main Street, Dobbs Ferry, NY 10522

Greenburgh Town Hall, 177 Hillside Avenue, White Plains, NY 10607

Veterans Memorial Building, 210 Halstead Avenue, Harrison, NY 10528

Pound Ridge Town House, 179 Westchester Avenue, Pound Ridge, NY 10576

Mamaroneck Town Center, 740 W. Boston Post Road, Mamaroneck, NY 10543

Mt. Kisco Memorial Complex at Leonard Park, 1 Wallace Drive, Mt. Kisco, NY 10549

Mt. Pleasant Community Center, 125 Lozza Drive, Valhalla, NY 10595

Mt. Vernon City Hall, 1 Roosevelt Square, Mt. Vernon, NY 10550

New Rochelle City Hall Annex, 90 Beaufort Place, New Rochelle, NY 10801

Joseph G. Caputo Community Center, 95 Broadway, Ossining, NY 10562

Peekskill Nutrition Center, Neighborhood Center, 4 Nelson Avenue, Peekskill, NY 10566

Somers Town House, 335 Route 202, Somers, NY 10589

Westchester County Board of Elections, 25 Quarropas Street, White Plains, NY 10601

Grinton I. Will Library, 1500 Central Park Avenue, Yonkers, NY 10710

Riverfront Library, One Larkin Center, Yonkers, NY 10701

Yorktown Cultural Center, 1974 Commerce Street, Yorktown Heights, NY 10598

If you have any other questions, please visit the Westchester County Board of Elections on the web at https://citizenparticipation.westchestergov.com or call (914) 995-5700.