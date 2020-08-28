When to Early Vote in Westchester

WPCNR CAMPAIGN 2020. From County Legislator Benjamin Boykin, August 28, 2020:
The Westchester County Board of Elections has announced the times and locations for early voting for this fall’s general election.
The early voting period is October 24 through November 1.
Registered voters voting early may cast their ballots at ANY of the seventeen (17) designated early voting locations. On Election Day, voters must vote at their assigned polling sites.
Early Voting Times:
- Saturday, October 24: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m.
- Sunday, October 25: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m.
- Monday, October 26: 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- Tuesday, October 27: 12 p.m. – 8 p.m.
- Wednesday, October 28: 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- Thursday, October 29: 12 p.m. – 8 p.m.
- Friday, October 30: 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- Saturday, October 31: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m.
- Sunday, November 1: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m.
Early Voting Locations:
- Eastchester Public Library, 11 Oakridge Place, Eastchester, NY 10709
- Dobbs Ferry Village Hall, 112 Main Street, Dobbs Ferry, NY 10522
- Greenburgh Town Hall, 177 Hillside Avenue, White Plains, NY 10607
- Veterans Memorial Building, 210 Halstead Avenue, Harrison, NY 10528
- Pound Ridge Town House, 179 Westchester Avenue, Pound Ridge, NY 10576
- Mamaroneck Town Center, 740 W. Boston Post Road, Mamaroneck, NY 10543
- Mt. Kisco Memorial Complex at Leonard Park, 1 Wallace Drive, Mt. Kisco, NY 10549
- Mt. Pleasant Community Center, 125 Lozza Drive, Valhalla, NY 10595
- Mt. Vernon City Hall, 1 Roosevelt Square, Mt. Vernon, NY 10550
- New Rochelle City Hall Annex, 90 Beaufort Place, New Rochelle, NY 10801
- Joseph G. Caputo Community Center, 95 Broadway, Ossining, NY 10562
- Peekskill Nutrition Center, Neighborhood Center, 4 Nelson Avenue, Peekskill, NY 10566
- Somers Town House, 335 Route 202, Somers, NY 10589
- Westchester County Board of Elections, 25 Quarropas Street, White Plains, NY 10601
- Grinton I. Will Library, 1500 Central Park Avenue, Yonkers, NY 10710
- Riverfront Library, One Larkin Center, Yonkers, NY 10701
- Yorktown Cultural Center, 1974 Commerce Street, Yorktown Heights, NY 10598
If you have any other questions, please visit the Westchester County Board of Elections on the web at https://citizenparticipation.westchestergov.com or call (914) 995-5700.