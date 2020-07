JOHN BAILEY & JIM BENEROFE TONIGHT WITH

GEORGE LATIMER : HELP IS ON THE WAY FOR A SMOOTH NOVEMBER PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION. JOHN BAILEY INTERVIEWS THE COUNTY EXECUTIVE ON HIS AID PLAN FOR THE BOARD OF ELECTIONS TO HANDLE THE TURNOUT, PROMOTE EARLY VOTING, COUNT THE ABSENTEE BALLOTS WITH COUNTING ARMY,

THE LATEST PRIMARY RESULTS–REVOLUTION IN THE AIR

RUTH MORRIS OF 5GAWAREWESTCHESTER ON THE NEED FOR MAYOR AND COMMON COUNCIL TO REVISE TELECOMMUNICATIONS CODE IN WHITE PLAINS TO KEEP NEIGHBORHOODS SAFE FROM MICROWAVE SATURATION

GEORGE LATIMER OPTIMISTIC ON POSSIBILITIES OF COMING TO AN AGREEMENT WITH STANDARD AMUSEMENTS ON PLAYLAND. THE MAJOR STUMBLING BLOCK. STILL TALKING STILL HOPEFUL

ASSEMBLYMAN DAVID BUCHWALD WRITES HISTORIC LEGISLATION ON TAX RETURN DISCLOSURE BY ELECTED OFFICIALS THAT THE SUPREME COURT UPHOLDS.

