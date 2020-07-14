WORKING FAMILIES PARTY CALLS MONDAIRE JONES THE WINNER IN LOWEY SEAT PRIMARY

NEW YORK — Following the AP calling Mondaire Jones’ victory in NY-17, New York Working Families Party State Director Sochie Nnaemeka today issued the following statement:

“The progressive wins keep rolling in. Mondaire Jones’ decisive victory is yet another signal that New York’s multiracial progressive movement is growing — and here to stay. From the start, Mondaire unapologetically called for transformative policies that all Americans deserve: Medicare for All, a Green New Deal, and tuition-free public college. Mondaire is a Black, openly gay man raised by a single mother on food stamps in public housing. He knows firsthand all of the ways that our systems are designed to fail poor and working class Black and brown Americans — and he’s therefore personally invested in transforming them.



“We were proud to stand with Mondaire on the campaign trail, and we look forward to supporting this Working Families Party champion as he brings his transformative vision to Washington. From protests to the polls, New Yorkers are making clear we refuse to settle for the status quo —we want bold, progressive leaders fighting for us in Congress.”