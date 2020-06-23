LOCAL UTILITY PHONE SCAM: “YOU WERE OVERCHARGED BY YOUR THIRD PARTY SUPPLIER”

WPCNR SCAM-A-RAMA. By John F. Bailey. June 23, 2020:

Electricity consumers beware this new scam yours truly encountered moments ago. I got a local number call 914-717-9845. The message was simple, and I paraphrase it here:

“You were overcharged by your third party supplier. You are entitled to a rebate check. Please press 1 to receive your rebate check.”

All electricity users should beware of this ploy. I, of course, did not press “1” because I know I pay a rate so much lower than the utility in the area. It is impossible to be overcharged. (Only the utility does that.)

It is fool’s gold, in my opinion, because it is preying on what everybody wants….a check, any check.