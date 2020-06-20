KRISTEN BROWDE DEMOCRATIC PRIMARY CANDIDATE FOR 93RD NY ASSEMBLY SEAT ON HER CORONAVIRUS RETROSPECT

WPCNR’S PROGRAM “PEOPLE TO BE HEARD” interviewed all five Democratic primary candidates for the 93rd New York Assembly Candidates back in March and early April.

The last two candidates were interviewed in the last two weeks you can see their interviews on wwwwpcommunitymedia.org. In order for the first three interviewees to comment on the coronavirus situation and challenges and how the first three candidates would handle them, WPCNR is scheduling the the first three interviewees for interviews centering on the new coronavirus situation that is challenging the state. The SECOND of those interviews recorded in Chappaqua, NY USA Saturday morning features Kristen Browde. The primary is Tuesday, March 23. Here is that interview.