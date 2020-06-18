Mayor’s Covid Report with Early Voting Locations.

News Flash

City of White Plains News

Posted on: June 18, 2020

Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Update for Residents June 18, 2020

The most recent data provided by the county today indicates the cumulative number of people who have tested positive in White Plains since testing began is 1,801.

The county estimates the number of active cases in White Plains to be 59. The County’s “active” number is based on positive cases over the last 2 weeks. The number of new cases each day is very low, none were reported today.

While the data in White Plains and in the county as a whole continue to be positive it is essential that people remember to wear their masks inside public establishments and when they are likely to be within 6 feet of others when outside. Recent studies have confirmed that the wearing of masks is effective in reducing the spread of the virus and may prove vital in preventing a second wave of illness. Please continue to wear your masks; it’s a sign of respect for others. Remember: I wear my mask to protect you, and you wear your mask to protect me.

This Tuesday, June 23rd is a Primary Election Day in Westchester County. For those who are eligible to vote, in-person voting will be offered at the Westchester County Board of Elections on 25 Quarropas Street and White Plains High School from 6:00 AM to 9:00 PM at both locations. If you are uncertain where to vote, call the Board of Elections at (914) 995-5700.

Early voting for the June 23rd Primary has also started. The early voting location in White Plains is the County Board of Elections. Early voting hours are:

Friday, June 19th: 8 am to 4 pm

Saturday, June 20th: 12 pm to 5 pm

Sunday, June 21st: 12 pm to 5 pm

Our next call is scheduled for Monday. Until then, we are standing together by staying apart.