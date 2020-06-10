WP DOWNTOWN BID UPDATE ON THE PHASE 2 OPENING.

|Dear Friends and Members,
Phase 2 of NY Forward begins today. Industries opening include hair salons, barbershops and outdoor food services. Make sure to call ahead to see if your favorite businesses are open.
The first two Dine & Drive-In movies are sold out, and tickets for the next two movies will be available soon. To be first to receive a notification of ticket availability, sign up for the City of White Plains Recreation and Parks email newsletter. Email hlamarche@whiteplainsny.gov to request to be added to their email list.
Stay safe and healthy,White Plains BID StaffNEWS, SPECIAL EVENTS, OPEN BUSINESSESThe City of White Plains and the White Plains Business Improvement District have joined forces to bring a drive-in movie series to our city. The series takes place weekly starting June 12, with the final screening on July 3
Schedule:Please note that priority will be given to White Plains residents. Valid ID required upon entrance
Friday, June 12: GreaseLocation: Waller-Maple Lot, 25 Waller Avenue, White Plains, NY 10601Purchase Tickets* SOLD OUT
Saturday, June 20: The SandlotLocation: White Plains High school 550 North Street White Plains, NY 10605Purchase Tickets* SOLD OUT
Saturday, June 27: Toy Story 4Location: White Plains High school 550 North Street White Plains NY 10605Purchase Tickets*: Tickets will be available on June 17th.
July 3: Captain America: The First AvengerLocation: Waller-Maple Lot, 25 Waller Avenue, White Plains NY 10601Purchase Tickets*: Tickets will be available on June 17th.
Downtown restaurants will be running food specials for the drive-in series, so make sure to order ahead for curbside pick-up! Select restaurants can also deliver directly to your car during the screening.
*One ticket per car: Ticket proceeds will be donated to the White Plains BID/Caring for COVID partnership, an effort to support local White Plains restaurants while simultaneously helping feed our front line workers. The White Plains BID is matching every dollar donated to boost local businesses in the downtown district even further.
DINE & DRIVE-IN RESTAURANT SPECIALSBefore the movie, order Dine & Drive-In Specials from any of these restaurants. Available for takeout and curbside pickup. Some restaurants will be delivering to cars (confirm upon ordering).Aunite Anne’s Pretzels – Free medium lemonade with the purchase of an Original Pretzel Nugget Bucket or a Cinnamon Sugar Nugget Bucket. Order online.Buffalo Wild Wings – Family Bundle Specials. To order, call (914) 358-9453.15 traditional wings + 15 boneless wings and basket of fries $29.9920 boneless wings with fries – $21.4920 traditional wings with fries – $26.9920 traditional + 20 boneless with fries – $26.99Hastings Tea & Coffee Lounge – 25% off your order. To order, call (914) 428-1000.Pax Romana – Takeout and curbside menu. Available from 4 pm – 8 pm. To order, call (914) 831-3303.Starters: Suppli (Risotto Balls) (2), Meatballs (4), BurrataFresh Pasta: Maccheroni Sausage Ragu, Penne Alla Vodka w/ Smoked Bacon, Gnocchi Sorrentina, Fettuccine (mushroom, prosciutto, cream), Cavatelli (broccoli rabe and sausage)Pinsa (Pizza): Margherita, Funghi (mushroom, porcini cream, truffle oil, mozz), Diavola (tomato, mozz, spicy sopressata, n’duja), Avocado (tomato, olives, red onion, mozz)Entree: Chicken Parm, Eggplant ParmWalter’s Hot Dogs – Movie friendly menu items: Funnel Cake Sticks, Homemade Italian Ice, and Homemade Ice Cream with chocolate chips or whipped cream. To order, call (914) 397-9406.As part of our COVID-19 Assistance Program (BIDCAP), the White Plains BID will be subsidizing gift card purchases at participating BID businesses. Purchase a gift card (up to $200) at half cost and we will underwrite the balance for the business. We are keeping an updated list of participating businesses on our website.
Purchase half-price gift cards at these businesses:• The Brazen Fox• Hudson Grille• La Bocca Ristorante• Little Drunken Chef• Nu Trend Cleaners• Phatburn• Reconnect• StretchLab• Virginia’s Bridal• Walter’s Hot Dogs• White Plains Performing Arts Center• Wolf & Warrior Brewing CompanyObtain free parking validation codes from the following businesses:• Bao’s Chinese• Bead Everything• Hastings Tea & Coffee Lounge• Hudson Grille• Inca Gaucho• Lilly’s• Phatburn• Reconnect• Static Hair Salon• StretchLab• Sundance Kitchen & Cantina• The Iron Tomato• Virginia’s Bridal• Walter’s Hot Dogs• White Plains Performing Arts Center• Wolf & Warrior Brewing CompanySUPPORT OUR DOWNTOWN AND FIRST RESPONDERS BY DONATING TO OUR FUNDRAISER WITH CARING FOR COVIDCaring for COVID was established by Melissa Tomlin of White Plains and Aubrey Graf-Daniels of Edgemont, to support local White Plains restaurants, while simultaneously helping our emergency responders fighting this virus. The White Plains BID and Caring for COVID have partnered to raise funds for this cause. Plus, the White Plains BID has committed to matching YOUR donations to invest back into small businesses within the White Plains downtown BID! Any small amount will go even further with the BID’s matching grant. Please consider donating and sharing this two-fold effort with your family, friends and co-workers.TO CONTRIBUTE:Checks can also be made payable to:White Plains Downtown District Management Association
Mail to:White Plains Downtown District Management Association235 Mamaroneck Avenue, Suite 200White Plains, NY 10605OPEN FOR BUSINESSThings are constantly changing! Visit our website for an up-to-date list and follow your favorite businesses and restaurants on social media.
Restaurants Open for Takeout, Curbside Pickup, and/or DeliveryAlex Lounge Bar & Grill – (914) 358-9227Ambadi Kebab & Grill – (914) 686-2014Anthony Deli Mini Market – (914) 686-6073Araras Coffee & More – (914) 831-5439Asian Legend – (914) 488-6838Auntie Anne’s – (845) 527-8134The Banh Mi Shop – (914) 686-6888Bao’s Chinese – (914) 682-8858Big Apple Smoothie Cafe – (914) 997-7700Blaze Pizza – (914) 930-3155The Blind Pig – (914) 607-2686Brazen Fox – (914) 358-5911Buffalo Wild Wings – (914) 358-9453Cantina Taco & Tequila Bar – (914) 461-3959 (Margaritas available for delivery)Caribbean Thyme Restaurant – (914) 368-8664China Garden – (914) 686-1505Chipotle Mexican Grill -(914) 948-4826Chop & Go – (914) 831-0525Cold Stone Creamery – (914) 220-0160 (Carryout only)D’Amore Café & Deli – (914) 946-1656David King Chinese Cuisine & Sushi – (914) 948-9290Delicias del Jireh – (914) 437-5375 & (914) 437-5374Dorry’s Diner – (914) 682-0005Dunne’s Pub – (914) 421-1451Dunkin’ Donuts – (914) 682-5649Ernesto’s Pizza Cucina – 914-752-4611Fair Deal Café– (914) 946-3000 (Liquor to go with food)Famous Famiglia – (914) 285-5678Five Guys Burgers & Fries – (914) 422-3483Freshii – 914-422-8000Gaucho Burger Company – (914) 750-4888Graziella’s Italian Bistro – (914) 761-5721Gyu-Kaku Japanese BBQ – (914) 358-5206Haiku – (914) 644-8887The Halal Guys – (914) 290-5490Hastings Tea & Coffee Lounge – (914) 428-1000Holy Crab – (914) 948-2888Hudson Grille – (914) 997-2000I Thai Restaurant – (914) 289-1888 & (914) 289-1888Ichiro Modern Japanese Cuisine – (914) 437-8688Inca Gaucho – (914) 607-7962The Iron Tomato – (914) 328-9400John’s Continental Food Service – (914) 761-2579Kanopi – (914) 761-4242KEE Oyster House – 914-437-8535La Bocca Ristorante – (914) 948-3281Lazy Boy Saloon & Ale House – (914) 761-0272Lilly’s – (914) 997-5600Lombardo’s Pizza & Bar – (914) 615-9090Main Street Gourmet Deli & Grill – (914) 948-9002Mamma Rosa’s Sons Italian Deli – (914) 997-0418Mario’s Pizza & Restaurant – (914) 761-7829Martine Gourmet Deli – (914) 785-6790The Melting Pot – (914) 993-6358Mistura – (914) 607-7244Morton’s The Steakhouse – (914) 683-6101Mulino’s of Westchester – (914) 761-1818Nicky’s Pizzeria – (914) 997-6951Noodle+ – (914) 948-4950 and (914) 948-4920Pantojarse – (914) 946-0179Papi’ – (914) 328-6535Purple Corn – (914) 339-0900Rooster’s Market – (914) 949-7202Sam’s of Gedney Way – (914) 949-0978Serafina – (914) 288-9300Shiki Sushi & Yakitori – 914-288-0070 and 914-288-0071Starbucks – (914) 682-1738Sundance Kitchen and Cantina – (914) 946-2300T-Swilr Crepe – (914) 358-9295TGI Fridays – (914) 948-3209 (Beer and wine available)Turkish Cuisine – (914) 683-6111TVB by Pax Romana – (914) 831-3303 (Pasta kits available via pickup)Veracruz Café – (914) 948-6670Via Garibaldi – (914)-468-1888Via Veneto 26 – (914) 328-4000Walter’s Hot Dogs – (914) 397-9406 (Beer and boozy shakes available)Westchester Burger Company – (914) 358-9399White Plains Bake Shoppe – (914) 997-9640Wolf & Warrior Brewing Company – (914) 368-8617 (Curbside crowler pickups)
Other Businesses Currently OpenAlloy Printing – (914) 993-9007Batteries Plus Bulbs – (914) 997-9400Cho Wines & Spirits – (914) 949-8578Dollar Tree – (914) 323-2009The Foot Care RN – (914) 861-5929Freshies – 173 Martine AvenueLeVino Wine Merchants – (914) 949-8466 (Curbside pickup and delivery available)Mamaroneck Party & Discount – (914) 328-3282Metrovision Optical – (914) 682-4200Nitrous Ltd – (212)-213-0808Nu Trend Cleaners – (914) 949-6161 (Free pickup & delivery)Nu Way Cleaners & Tailors – (914) 949-2333Reconnect – (917) 603-5863Roosters Market – (914) 949-7202Royal Green Appliance Center – (888) 534-4572Ruby Media Group – (914) 302-0002Seema Convenience Store – (914) 682-2949ShopRite – (914) 539-4500 (Visit their website for updates and more information)Sunshine Pharmacy – (914) 607-3939 (Curbside pickup and same day delivery available)Target – (914) 821-0012Westchester Road Runner – (914) 682-0637
Online OnlyArthur Murray Dance Center – (914) 948-5929 (Online classes available)Barnes & Noble – (914) 397-2420 (Curbside pickup when you buy online)Bead Everything – (914) 644-8191 (Online orders and shipping available)Eva’s Design & Decorating – (914) 949-2717 (Deliveries only)KOI Creative Space Weekly Yoga – (Free virtual classes every Saturday at 10am through the end of April – Learn more and sign up.)Phatburn – (914) 946-0717 (Online live classes plus nutrition and accountability support through 6 week home challenge, learn more)Purebarre – (914) 266-1664 (Class livestreaming available)Signature Acupuncture Studio – (914) 222-5644 (Book your virtual telemedicine visit on their website)StretchLab – (914) 400-2004 (Virtual classes available) RESTAURANT SPECIALSAUNTIE ANNE’S DIY AT-HOME PRETZEL KITSKANOPI AT HOMEEach kit includes all the ingredients and a recipe to make 10 freshly baked pretzels (salt and cinnamon sugar included). Just add butter. The pretzel kits can be stored at room temperature until you are ready to make the pretzels.
Cost: $25 (Zelle, Venmo, or cash) for curbside pick up at Wolf & Warrior Brewing Company, 195 East Post Road, on select days, or $5 additional for contact-less delivery within a 4 mile radius of City Center White Plains.
Click here to fill out their online order form. They will respond in 24-48 hours and confirm pick up options/delivery date and payment. For large orders or any other questions, email AuntieAnnesWPCityCenter@gmail.comPrepared by Chef Anthony Goncalves and his culinary team.
Kanopi Kitchen, situated atop the Ritz Carlton, Westchester, is sourcing top quality ingredients, organic meats and handmade pastas, and is carefully preparing specialty items for you to enjoy at home.
Orders available for delivery or curbside pickup every Thursday & Friday. Curbside pickup is available from 3 pm – 5 pm and delivery from 1 pm – 5 pm. Orders may be placed up to 7 days in advance through 5 pm the day prior. $85 Minimum per order. $15 delivery fee. Delivery is available to much of Westchester & Fairfield counties.
Click here to view menu and order.WALTER’S HOT DOG KITS PLUS A SPECIAL FATHER’S DAY PACKAGE
Their ready to go Father’s Day Gift Pack comes complete with:• Their 12 pack of Hot Dogs• Walter’s Mustard• Buns• Snapback Hat (Your choice of grey or black)
Order their Father’s Day Gift Pack and Hot Dog Kits through Goldbelly.ONGOING AND RECURRING EVENTSWHITE PLAINS FARMERS MARKETWednesdays, from 9 am – 2 pmLocated on Court Street at Main Street. There are new guidelines for on-site shopping to ensure customers can buy healthy and local food in a safe environment. Follow social distancing practice, signage and safety procedures on site. Pre-order & pick up is possible with some vendors.WHITE PLAINS SHOUT OUT
Thursdays at 7 pmKOI CREATIVE SPACESaturdays at 10 amWeekly Yoga at KOIJoin Instructor Diana Cusumano as she leads you through a relaxed hour of open level vinyasa (yoga 101 for those that don’t speak the lingo) every Saturday morning at KOI.
Due to COVID-19, these classes will be virtual every Saturday at 10 am. To join, register on Eventbrite and make a donation to the charity of choice for that week. Email dicusumano@gmail.com once you signed up on Eventbrite and Diana can give you all the info and your link to join the class.
View all events from KOI Creative Space.GALLERIA WHITE PLAINS100 Main StreetGalleria 5K ChallengeEvery day from 10 am – 8 pmWith health clubs closed and group exercise discouraged, the Galleria at White Plains is calling on Westchester County’s residents to walk or run around the Galleria White Plains five times: the equivalent of five kilometers.
The Galleria 5K Challenge is easy. Simply start at the Galleria 5K sign posted at the Main Street garage entrance near Macy’s and begin walking or running. One kilometer is the equivalent of walking or jogging around the Galleria at White Plains once on the public sidewalks from Court Street to Main Street, S. Lexington Avenue and Martine Avenue.
There’s no set time or day for the Galleria 5K Challenge. Participants can do it whenever they please. Friends can do it together so long as they maintain proper social distance. Participants who complete five circles around the Galleria at White Plains are invited to post #Galleria5K or #GalleriaHigh5 on their social media platforms.ARTSWESTCHESTER
The Lawrence Salley Photography Award 2020 Virtual ExhibitionEstablished in memory of Lawrence Salley by ArtsWestchester and the African American Men of Westchester, ArtsWestchester presents their first-ever virtual exhibition featuring the photographic work of Arnold Kastenbaum, the 2020 Lawrence Salley Award winner and the eight finalists in this year’s competition. From pure abstraction to photojournalism, the nine photographers gathered in this virtual exhibition represent the varied practices of contemporary photography, and the deep talent of the Hudson Valley’s creative community. View the exhibition.
View a digital version of the June issue of ArtsWestchester’s ArtsNews.WHITE PLAINS PUBLIC LIBRARYWednesdays from Noon – 12:45 pmLunchtime MeditationBrief beginning instruction followed by meditation. No experience or special equipment needed. Zoom links are available in the library’s online calendar.
Documenting COVID-19: White Plains ExperienceThe White Plains Public Library is creating a new collection and wants to hear about you, what you’re doing, how you’re doing, what you see outside your window. Contributions to the Library’s collection can be anything, from a three-line poem to a 200-page diary, from a photograph to an oil painting. Read the full Press Release or visit their website to learn more.
View the Library’s Virtual Calendar.NEWS & RESOURCESFACIAL COVERINGS REQUIRED
Local Emergency Orders now require everyone to wear facial coverings when visiting, patronizing, and working for businesses, including groceries, pharmacies, and restaurants.CANCELED AND POSTPONED EVENTSIn accordance with the recent mandate prohibiting large gatherings/events, the following venues/events have been canceled or postponed until further notice:
City of White Plains Recreation and Parks: Program offerings scheduled to begin in April and May have been cancelled. Registered participants will receive refunds. The start of the Farmer’s Market has been delayed until further notice. The following special events have been cancelled: Bicycle Helmet Day, Outdoor Arts Festival, Juneteenth Parade/Festival, LGBTQ Festival. Learn more.
Downtown Music at Grace Church: The Downtown Music at Grace Church series of live, free concerts is on hiatus due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Live concerts are currently scheduled to resume with the 2020-2021 season, beginning in September. In the meantime, watch videos of past concerts posted every Wednesday on their Facebook page. For future updates, visit their website.
White Plains Comedy Club: Gift certificates available. All shows are suspended until further notice. Follow them on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter for updates.
White Plains Performing Arts Center: Many events have been postponed to later dates. Visit their website and follow them on Facebook and Instagram for updates.
White Plains Public Library: The library building is closed and events are canceled until further notice. No fines on materials returned within 30 days after they reopen. Digital resources are available on their website.LINKSWhite Plains BID WebsiteThe City of White Plains WebsiteBusiness Resource GuideParking
