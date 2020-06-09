BOOKS-TAPES-MUSIC CURBSIDE PICKUP BEGINS MONDAY AT THE LIBRARY

We are excited to be offering Contactless Curbside Pickup starting next Monday, June 15. This service will be offered Monday-Friday, 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Every White Plains cardholder can request three items a day and pick them up during those hours. You can borrow books, movies, music, and audiobooks for yourself or your children. Here’s how to get started:

. We’ll ask for your name, library card number, phone number, and email. Let us know what you are looking for. If you have a specific book or movie, great! If you want us to pick out items for you, let us know the last few books or movies that you really enjoyed. We’ll hang up and start searching.

Once we have collected your titles, we will call you back to review and to check the items out to you. You will have three days to pick up the material.

Drive to the Library Monday-Friday, 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. and when you pull in to our cut-out, call (914) 422-1490 and provide your name. Stay in your car, and a library worker will leave your items—bagged and with your name prominently on the exterior—on a table in front of the Library.

Retrieve your items and enjoy.

. If you have questions, call (914) 422-1400. To return materials, use the book drop on the left of the entrance, open every day 24/7. Please keep the bags—they are reusable, recyclable, and biodegradable.

We are not accepting book donations at this time.