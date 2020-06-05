U.S. MAIL SLOW ON ABSENTEE BALLOT DELIVERY IN WHITE PLAINS NY USA– LEAGUE OF WOMEN VOTERS REPORTS. PICK UP AN ABSENTEE BALLOT AT ED HOUSE MONDAY OR TUESDAY.

WPCNR SCHOOL DAYS. From the League of Women Voters. June 5, 2020:

We have been advised by the White Plains School District that absentee ballots for the June 9 Annual Budget Vote and School Board Election have been mailed. For various reasons they have been slow to arrive at people’s homes but they are being delivered.

If for some reason you do not receive a ballot and are eligible to vote, then a ballot may be obtained in-person at Education House (5 Homeside Lane) during business hours until 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday June 9.

Completed ballots must be received either by mail or deposited in a special ballot box at Education House no later than 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday June 9.

The League will send updates as necessary.