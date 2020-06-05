4 COUNTY POOLS WILL OPEN SAXON WOODS POOL OPENS JUNE 26–50% CAPACITY–2 SESSIONS A DAY



WPCNR COUNTY CLARION LEDGER. From the Westchester County Department of Communications. June 5, 2020:

This summer, Westchester County will be opening four public pools. On Friday, June 26 Saxon Woods Pool in White Plains and Sprain Ridge Pool in Yonkers will open followed by Willson Woods Pool in Mount Vernon and Tibbetts Brook Pool in Yonkers on July 3 – all with some slight modifications to help ensure safety in the age of Covid-19.

Modifications include:

· No Aqua Playground at Saxon Woods Pool.

· No Aqua Splash Pad at Sprain Ridge Pool

· No Waves in the Wave Pool or Aqua Playground/Splash Pad at Willson Woods Pool

· No Lazy River Tubes, Aqua Playground, Water Slides or Basketball Court at Tibbetts Brook Park Pool.

To further ensure safety, the pools will follow New York State and Westchester County Department of Health regulations of 50% maximum occupancy. The pools will be first come first serve entry with two public pool sessions throughout the day.

· Open Session 1: 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

· Clean/Disinfect: 2 p.m.-3 p.m.

· Open Session 2: 3 p.m.-6 p.m.

· Clean/Disinfect: 6 p.m.-7 p.m.

When Session 1 tickets are sold out, Session 2 tickets will go on sale to remaining patrons. When session 2 ticket are sold out no more tickets will be sold for that day. No rainchecks, re-entry or refunds.

Westchester County Department of Public Safety and Parks staff will posted at entrances informing guests if session is sold out prior to parking.

Also, Parks staff will make announcement every half hour reminding guests to use all proper social distancing guidelines and guests must wear a mask or face covering anytime they are closer than 6’ from any other guest. Masks will be required to enter restrooms.

This summer the County will not be opening Playland Pool. Based on NYS guidelines, swimming pools must be closed if they are near a beach front. During this time, the County will be exploring how quickly renovations to the pool can be completed with the hope that it will be able to open in June 2021. This exact timeline is not yet known.