GOVERNOR: “Good now means not terrible.”

GOVERNOR CUOMO ANNOUNCES REGION BY REGION STATE OPENING THIS MORNING. (Buffalo Feed)

WPCNR TUESDAY CORONAVIRUS CUOMO REPORT. By John F. Bailey. April 21, 2020:

Governor Andrew Cuomo visited Buffalo to deliver his Tuesday briefing where Buffalo is seeing a plateauing of new virus cases, in contrast to downstate in the New York metropolitan area which the governor said is in descent, with new hospitalizations continuing flat.

He said downstate counties are in Descent, Buffalo on Plateau. He now will open state economy by region. He will allow unstressed hospitals upstate to accept elective surgery except Dutchess, Westchester and Rockland. He names 2 to Make the Opening Economy Calls Upstate. Goes to Washington to Talk Tests . 481 New Deaths in NY. Total State Deaths: 14,828.

The Governor again called for the U.S. Government to expedite purchase of Reagents (chemicals required to increase output of coronavirus tests). The governor is traveling to Washington, D.C. today to talk with President Trump on the government taking over responsibility for expediting reagents for the manufacturers of the test machines which evaluate the test swabs for positive or negative presence of the coronavirus.

The governor announced he was lifting the ban on elective surgeries in select upstate hospitals as he promised yesterday, but not in Westchester, Rockland and Dutchess Counties.

He retreated from his stance that the entire New York State would have to reopen as a whole simultaneously, announcing a regional reopening pattern in the state. He appointing Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul to handle the northern tier of the state, and Robert Duffy, former Lieutenant Governor to make decisions on the Finger Lake region of the state.