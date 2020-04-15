LETTER FROM MAYOR ROACH–WEAR MASKS VISITING STORES, BUSINESSES/

WPCNR THE LETTER TICKER. APRIL 15, 2020:

I have issued a new emergency declaration that requires individuals to wear a face covering when working at, visiting, or patronizing a business in the city of White Plains.

The face covering does not have to be a mask but must cover your nose and mouth. The use of face coverings does not change the social distancing requirements but rather is intended to augment them. Details are available on our website.



If you have recovered from the coronavirus, you are encouraged to donate your plasma. Please see the NY blood center’s website at: https://nybc.org to fill out the donor request form. The demand is high and you may save a life.



RideConnect of Family Services of Westchester has set up a shopping program for older adults to help keep them safely at home. Volunteers get a client’s grocery list, do the shopping and drop the groceries off at the client. If you need help shopping for groceries or medications, call them at (914) 242-7433.



Remember we are standing together by staying apart!